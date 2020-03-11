AEW Dynamite: Official Rules For “Blood & Guts” Announced

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the upcoming “Blood & Guts” edition of the broadcast, which will take place in two weeks and will feature a WarGames-type match, were announced.

The rules are as follows:

*Two men enter the cage to start for one round that lasts for a total of five minutes.

*Every two minutes, a new participant will enter the cage.

*The match will officially begin once all ten participants have entered the cage.

*The winning team will be determined by making any opponent either submit or surrender.

As previously announced, the Blood & Guts Match will feature The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager) facing The Elite (“The American Nightmare” Cody, The Young Bucks, and AEW World Tag Team Champions “Hangman” Adam Page & Kenny Omega).