AEW Dynamite: Current WWE And NXT Stars Referenced During Promo

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone conducted an on-stage interview with Britt Baker, in which she cut a heel promo claiming that she was looking forward to being a role model for the people, while also making fun of the overall appearance of the crowd.

Baker’s promo was later interrupted by Big Swole, to which Baker responded by stating that the only person that people care about in wrestling “in your household” was Swole’s boyfriend. Swole later corrected Baker by stating “I’m married, BAY BAY.” Baker then threw a cup of coffee into Swole’s face before walking away.

It is believed that this segment was done as a way to begin a feud between the two.

As many are aware, Swole is married to WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander, who currently competes on Monday Night Raw, while Baker is currently dating NXT Champion Adam Cole.