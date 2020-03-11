WWE NXT: Another Participant Advances To Women’s Ladder Match At NXT TakeOver: Tampa

Yim now joins Chelsea Green, who advanced to the match on last week’s broadcast by defeating Shotzi Blackheart.

The latest participant to advance to the match is Mia Yim, who defeated Dakota Kai in a singles match despite outside interference from Raquel Gonzalez.

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another participant was determined for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match that will take place at NXT TakeOver: Tampa during WrestleMania weekend.

SmackDown And 205 Live This Week Will Take Place At The Performance Center Due To Coronavirus

WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to PWIn[...] Mar 11 - WWE has reportedly moved Friday's SmackDown on FOX alongside WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to PWIn[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (3/11/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Following the match, Lee is attacked from behind by Dam[...] Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT North American Championship. Following the match, Lee is attacked from behind by Dam[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/11/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman” Adam Page in a tag team match tonight, but[...] Mar 11 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *It is announced that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face “Hangman” Adam Page in a tag team match tonight, but[...]

AEW Dynamite: Dark Order To Reveal “The Exalted One” Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the identity of their leader, who they have repeatedly dub[...] Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Dark Order will officially reveal the identity of their leader, who they have repeatedly dub[...]

United States To Restrict All Travel From Europe Beginning Friday Due To Coronavirus, Impact On WrestleMania Attendance Highly Likely

During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel from Europe to the United States would be suspende[...] Mar 11 - During an address to the nation earlier this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that beginning this coming Friday at midnight, all travel from Europe to the United States would be suspende[...]

WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Qualifying Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, another qualifying match for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match[...] Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, another qualifying match for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match[...]

AEW Dynamite: Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for next week’s edition of the broadcast: *The Lucha Brothers vs. Best Friends *The Inner Circle vs. The [...] Mar 11 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for next week’s edition of the broadcast: *The Lucha Brothers vs. Best Friends *The Inner Circle vs. The [...]

AEW Dynamite: Official Rules For “Blood & Guts” Announced

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the upcoming “Blood & Guts” edition of the broadcast, which will take place in two weeks and will feature a[...] Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the upcoming “Blood & Guts” edition of the broadcast, which will take place in two weeks and will feature a[...]

WWE NXT: Next Participant In Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match Determined

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another qualifying match was held in order to determine who would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match, whi[...] Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another qualifying match was held in order to determine who would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match, whi[...]

AEW Dynamite: Current WWE And NXT Stars Referenced During Promo

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone conducted an on-stage interview with Britt Baker, in which she cut a heel promo claiming that she was looking forward to being a ro[...] Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone conducted an on-stage interview with Britt Baker, in which she cut a heel promo claiming that she was looking forward to being a ro[...]

WWE NXT: Another Participant Advances To Women’s Ladder Match At NXT TakeOver: Tampa

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another participant was determined for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match that will take place at NXT TakeOver: Tampa[...] Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another participant was determined for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match that will take place at NXT TakeOver: Tampa[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of NXT North American Championship Match

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT North American Championship was on the line, as Keith Lee defended the title against Cameron Grimes in a match made official on last weeks broa[...] Mar 11 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT North American Championship was on the line, as Keith Lee defended the title against Cameron Grimes in a match made official on last weeks broa[...]

AEW Dynamite: Client Of Jake “The Snake” Roberts Revealed

On last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts make a shock appearance to announce to “The American Nightmare” Cody that not only had [...] Mar 11 - On last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts make a shock appearance to announce to “The American Nightmare” Cody that not only had [...]

WrestleVotes Says "It's Not Looking Good" For WrestleMania 36 To Go On

Wrestlevotes went on record today saying that things aren't looking good. The account has broken several recent stories, including Samoa Joe's WWE Wellness Policy suspension. "I asked a [...] Mar 11 - Wrestlevotes went on record today saying that things aren't looking good. The account has broken several recent stories, including Samoa Joe's WWE Wellness Policy suspension. "I asked a [...]

Tampa Area Reporter Jon Alba Says There Could Be An Update Within 24 Hours On WrestleMania 36

Tampa area reporter Jon Alba posted on Twitter today that there could be an update on the status of WrestleMania 36 within the next 24 hours, which may not be good news for WWE. Alba's tweets are dow[...] Mar 11 - Tampa area reporter Jon Alba posted on Twitter today that there could be an update on the status of WrestleMania 36 within the next 24 hours, which may not be good news for WWE. Alba's tweets are dow[...]

City of Tampa Provides Update On WWE WrestleMania 36

The City of Tampa and WWE are pressing ahead with plans for WrestleMania 36, despite the Coronavirus outbreak that is gripping the globe. Here is what the City of Tampa tweeted: “Hello, at this[...] Mar 11 - The City of Tampa and WWE are pressing ahead with plans for WrestleMania 36, despite the Coronavirus outbreak that is gripping the globe. Here is what the City of Tampa tweeted: “Hello, at this[...]

Edge’s Next Appearance On WWE Television Revealed

In an update on the next appearance for WWE Hall of Famer Edge on WWE television, it looks as if it will be real soon. WWE is scheduled to hold Raw on March 23in Fort Worth, Texas at the Dickies Aren[...] Mar 11 - In an update on the next appearance for WWE Hall of Famer Edge on WWE television, it looks as if it will be real soon. WWE is scheduled to hold Raw on March 23in Fort Worth, Texas at the Dickies Aren[...]

Bret Hart Blasts Hulk Hogan, "He’s a Phony Piece of Sh*t!"

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is not one to mince his words and certainly isn't a fan of Hulk Hogan. During a live Q&A session, he was asked for his opinion on Hogan and he replied with the followin[...] Mar 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is not one to mince his words and certainly isn't a fan of Hulk Hogan. During a live Q&A session, he was asked for his opinion on Hogan and he replied with the followin[...]

Tommaso Ciampa On Why TV Ratings For NXT and AEW Matter

NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda in which he discussed the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT and AEW, why ratings matter, and more. Below are the highlights: On wh[...] Mar 11 - NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda in which he discussed the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT and AEW, why ratings matter, and more. Below are the highlights: On wh[...]

Former WWE Referee Not Happy With AJ Styles Calling The Undertaker By His Real Name

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 36. In his promo, Styles called Taker by his real name, Mark Calaway. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was[...] Mar 11 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 36. In his promo, Styles called Taker by his real name, Mark Calaway. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was[...]

Matt Hardy’s First Match Since WWE Departure Announced

Matt Hardy’s first post-WWE match will take place at Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXIV show which is set for Friday, March 27 in Waterbury, CT. In addition, Darby Allin vs. Sammy Gue[...] Mar 11 - Matt Hardy’s first post-WWE match will take place at Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXIV show which is set for Friday, March 27 in Waterbury, CT. In addition, Darby Allin vs. Sammy Gue[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The show has an action-packed card that has already been announced. - Ortiz (w/ Santana) vs. C[...] Mar 11 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The show has an action-packed card that has already been announced. - Ortiz (w/ Santana) vs. C[...]

Special Episode Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT

Tonight's WWE NXT will be held at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on USA Network. The reason for this is because Full Sail University will be using the Full Sail Live venue for an event tha[...] Mar 11 - Tonight's WWE NXT will be held at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on USA Network. The reason for this is because Full Sail University will be using the Full Sail Live venue for an event tha[...]

Dark Side of the Ring Producer Discusses Chris Benoit Episode

Evan Husney, The Dark Side Of The Ring producer was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to talk about the upcoming episode of The Dark Side Of The Ring which will focus on Chris Benoit. Chris Jeric[...] Mar 11 - Evan Husney, The Dark Side Of The Ring producer was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to talk about the upcoming episode of The Dark Side Of The Ring which will focus on Chris Benoit. Chris Jeric[...]