AEW Dynamite: Client Of Jake “The Snake” Roberts Revealed

On last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts make a shock appearance to announce to “The American Nightmare” Cody that not only had he officially joined All Elite Wrestling, but that he also had a brand new client who would help him “slay” Cody.

On this week’s broadcast, Roberts’s client was revealed to be new AEW signee Lance Archer, as the two made their way to seats in the ringside area during Cody’s match with Inner Circle member Ortiz.

During the match, Archer started to jump the ringside barrier to go after Cody; however, he was stopped by Roberts. The two then later left the ringside area.