Edge’s Next Appearance On WWE Television Revealed

In an update on the next appearance for WWE Hall of Famer Edge on WWE television, it looks as if it will be real soon.

WWE is scheduled to hold Raw on March 23in Fort Worth, Texas at the Dickies Arena. The promotional material for the show is now advertising Edge for the event.

Also, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Shayna Baszler are set to appear on the show.

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defending against Seth Rollins and Murphy, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka is being locally advertised for the show and will likely serve as dark matches.