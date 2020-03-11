WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Bret Hart Blasts Hulk Hogan, "He’s a Phony Piece of Sh*t!"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2020

Bret Hart Blasts Hulk Hogan, "He's a Phony Piece of Sh*t!"

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is not one to mince his words and certainly isn't a fan of Hulk Hogan. During a live Q&A session, he was asked for his opinion on Hogan and he replied with the following statement:

“Do I like Hulk Hogan? No, I don’t. I think he is a phony piece of sh*t.”

Hart revealed his issues with Hulk Hogan started WrestleMania IX when Hogan came out after he lost the WWF Championship to Yokozuna. Hogan then defeated Yokozuna in seconds to win the title. Bret claims Hogan “leveraged” Vince McMahon for his contract to get another title run and told Hart about the title win, “I’m happy to return the favor anytime.” That never happened.

Hart added that Hogan is "the biggest liar of all time."

