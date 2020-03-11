Tommaso Ciampa On Why TV Ratings For NXT and AEW Matter

Do you think TV ratings matter in 2020 for professional wrestling?

“Now that we’re on USA, we’re doing live TV. There’s just no more ‘yea buts.’ – They’re (NXT roster) doing everything that you would constitute of as a main roster player. I think that’s the main thing, that switch. That developmental like, stink is just gone.”

“It makes it a little bit more fun. It brings that competitive edge out. I mean have friends over there and I also have people over there I’ve never met or ever shared a ring with. It’s awesome to see, you know, everyone just elevating their game. Everyone just wants it. I don’t know if people say ratings don’t matter… they sure as Hell matter. Like, you want to win.”

NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda in which he discussed the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT and AEW, why ratings matter, and more.

City of Tampa Provides Update On WWE WrestleMania 36

The City of Tampa and WWE are pressing ahead with plans for WrestleMania 36, despite the Coronavirus outbreak that is gripping the globe. Here is what the City of Tampa tweeted: “Hello, at this[...] Mar 11 - The City of Tampa and WWE are pressing ahead with plans for WrestleMania 36, despite the Coronavirus outbreak that is gripping the globe. Here is what the City of Tampa tweeted: “Hello, at this[...]

Edge’s Next Appearance On WWE Television Revealed

In an update on the next appearance for WWE Hall of Famer Edge on WWE television, it looks as if it will be real soon. WWE is scheduled to hold Raw on March 23in Fort Worth, Texas at the Dickies Aren[...] Mar 11 - In an update on the next appearance for WWE Hall of Famer Edge on WWE television, it looks as if it will be real soon. WWE is scheduled to hold Raw on March 23in Fort Worth, Texas at the Dickies Aren[...]

Bret Hart Blasts Hulk Hogan, "He’s a Phony Piece of Sh*t!"

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is not one to mince his words and certainly isn't a fan of Hulk Hogan. During a live Q&A session, he was asked for his opinion on Hogan and he replied with the followin[...] Mar 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is not one to mince his words and certainly isn't a fan of Hulk Hogan. During a live Q&A session, he was asked for his opinion on Hogan and he replied with the followin[...]

Former WWE Referee Not Happy With AJ Styles Calling The Undertaker By His Real Name

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 36. In his promo, Styles called Taker by his real name, Mark Calaway. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was[...] Mar 11 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 36. In his promo, Styles called Taker by his real name, Mark Calaway. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was[...]

Matt Hardy’s First Match Since WWE Departure Announced

Matt Hardy’s first post-WWE match will take place at Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXIV show which is set for Friday, March 27 in Waterbury, CT. In addition, Darby Allin vs. Sammy Gue[...] Mar 11 - Matt Hardy’s first post-WWE match will take place at Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXIV show which is set for Friday, March 27 in Waterbury, CT. In addition, Darby Allin vs. Sammy Gue[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The show has an action-packed card that has already been announced. - Ortiz (w/ Santana) vs. C[...] Mar 11 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The show has an action-packed card that has already been announced. - Ortiz (w/ Santana) vs. C[...]

Special Episode Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT

Tonight's WWE NXT will be held at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on USA Network. The reason for this is because Full Sail University will be using the Full Sail Live venue for an event tha[...] Mar 11 - Tonight's WWE NXT will be held at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on USA Network. The reason for this is because Full Sail University will be using the Full Sail Live venue for an event tha[...]

Dark Side of the Ring Producer Discusses Chris Benoit Episode

Evan Husney, The Dark Side Of The Ring producer was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to talk about the upcoming episode of The Dark Side Of The Ring which will focus on Chris Benoit. Chris Jeric[...] Mar 11 - Evan Husney, The Dark Side Of The Ring producer was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to talk about the upcoming episode of The Dark Side Of The Ring which will focus on Chris Benoit. Chris Jeric[...]

Who Came Up With The Idea For WWE Action Figures?

During her speech at the New York Toy Fair, Stephanie McMahon credited her mother Linda McMahon for WWE getting into the action figure business. Stephanie was awarded the Women In Toys Changemaker Aw[...] Mar 11 - During her speech at the New York Toy Fair, Stephanie McMahon credited her mother Linda McMahon for WWE getting into the action figure business. Stephanie was awarded the Women In Toys Changemaker Aw[...]

Billy Gunn Celebrates Nine Years Of Sobriety

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Personality Billy Gunn has celebrated nine years of sobriety. On Twitter, Gunn's wife Paula congratulated her husband on the huge achievement, and the former Intercont[...] Mar 11 - WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Personality Billy Gunn has celebrated nine years of sobriety. On Twitter, Gunn's wife Paula congratulated her husband on the huge achievement, and the former Intercont[...]

World Health Organization Class Coronavirus As A Pandemic, Update On WrestleMania Weekend

The fate of WWE WrestleMania 36 remains in jeopardy after the World Health Organization has officially classed the Coronavirus as a global pandemic. As of this article, the WWE remains on cours[...] Mar 11 - The fate of WWE WrestleMania 36 remains in jeopardy after the World Health Organization has officially classed the Coronavirus as a global pandemic. As of this article, the WWE remains on cours[...]

Retired NFL Player Rob Gronkowski Close To Finalizing Deal With WWE

Retired NFL star Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal to join the WWE, according to Ryan Satin. Appearing on WWE Backstage, Satin said that a deal to bring the former New Englan[...] Mar 11 - Retired NFL star Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal to join the WWE, according to Ryan Satin. Appearing on WWE Backstage, Satin said that a deal to bring the former New Englan[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Could Be Cancelled On Thursday

The fate of WWE WrestleMania 36 could be decided on Thursday with the worst-case scenario being that it will be cancelled amid the Coronavirus outbreak that is spreading across the globe. Ryan B[...] Mar 10 - The fate of WWE WrestleMania 36 could be decided on Thursday with the worst-case scenario being that it will be cancelled amid the Coronavirus outbreak that is spreading across the globe. Ryan B[...]

CWFH Episode 458 Plus PP3 Cup Results

In the Opening contest, Dan Joseph defended the United Wrestling Network Television Title against Ice Williams for the victory! Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy Price sent a message to Buddy Royal by defeating [...] Mar 10 - In the Opening contest, Dan Joseph defended the United Wrestling Network Television Title against Ice Williams for the victory! Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy Price sent a message to Buddy Royal by defeating [...]

WWE Casting For The Role Of Top Superstar’s Father

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp WWE has put out a casting call locally in Glasgow looking for someone to portray Drew McIntyre's father in upcoming skits on RAW. Specifically the charact[...] Mar 10 - According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp WWE has put out a casting call locally in Glasgow looking for someone to portray Drew McIntyre's father in upcoming skits on RAW. Specifically the charact[...]

Update On AJ Styles and Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 Match

There are no plans for The Undertaker and AJ Styles to have a casket match at WrestleMania 36 despite the numerous teases made by Styles during last night’s episode of Raw. There is curre[...] Mar 10 - There are no plans for The Undertaker and AJ Styles to have a casket match at WrestleMania 36 despite the numerous teases made by Styles during last night’s episode of Raw. There is curre[...]

Stu Saks Announces Retirement From Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine

Following 40-year covering pro wrestling, Stu Saks has announced his retirement from popular pro-wrestling magazine, Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Saks has been the lead publisher since 1992 and he'll b[...] Mar 10 - Following 40-year covering pro wrestling, Stu Saks has announced his retirement from popular pro-wrestling magazine, Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Saks has been the lead publisher since 1992 and he'll b[...]

Nia Jax Reportedly Ready For To Return To WWE TV Soon

It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Nia Jax will be back on WWE television again soon. Johnson notes she is medically clear to compete and all that is keeping her from returning to[...] Mar 10 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Nia Jax will be back on WWE television again soon. Johnson notes she is medically clear to compete and all that is keeping her from returning to[...]

Chris Jericho Says Public Shouldn’t Panic So Much Over Coronavirus

TMZ recently caught up with AEW star Chris Jericho and asked him if his upcoming Fozzy tour dates will go on as planned as more and more public gatherings get canceled due to the coronavirus. He resp[...] Mar 10 - TMZ recently caught up with AEW star Chris Jericho and asked him if his upcoming Fozzy tour dates will go on as planned as more and more public gatherings get canceled due to the coronavirus. He resp[...]

The Undertaker Was Backstage At Monday's WWE Raw

Despite not appearing on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker was backstage at this week’s episode. As seen during Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at the Wells Fargo Center in Philade[...] Mar 10 - Despite not appearing on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker was backstage at this week’s episode. As seen during Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at the Wells Fargo Center in Philade[...]

Vince McMahon & Triple H’s WWE Salaries Revealed

WWE’s proxy statement recently revealed that Triple H has been give the new corporate title of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. The documents also reveal the [...] Mar 10 - WWE’s proxy statement recently revealed that Triple H has been give the new corporate title of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. The documents also reveal the [...]

AEW Issues Statement On Coronavirus & Upcoming Events

AEW issued the following update on their upcoming events with regards to the Coronavirus outbreak. "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled.&nb[...] Mar 10 - AEW issued the following update on their upcoming events with regards to the Coronavirus outbreak. "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled.&nb[...]

WWE Superstar Reportedly Injured During Monday's Raw

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, the main event featured a big 8-man tag team match. It is feared during that match an injury may have occurred. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan A[...] Mar 10 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, the main event featured a big 8-man tag team match. It is feared during that match an injury may have occurred. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan A[...]