What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2020
Tonight's AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.
The show has an action-packed card that has already been announced.
- Ortiz (w/ Santana) vs. Cody (w/ Arn Anderson)
- Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix) vs. Private Party and Joey Janela
- Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (w/ Wardlow and The Bunny)
- Blood and Guts Match rules announcement
- AEW Tag Team Champion Hangman Page and a mystery partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Non-Title Match)
