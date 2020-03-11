What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

- Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (w/ Wardlow and The Bunny)

City of Tampa Provides Update On WWE WrestleMania 36

The City of Tampa and WWE are pressing ahead with plans for WrestleMania 36, despite the Coronavirus outbreak that is gripping the globe. Here is wha[...] Mar 11 - The City of Tampa and WWE are pressing ahead with plans for WrestleMania 36, despite the Coronavirus outbreak that is gripping the globe. Here is wha[...]

Edge’s Next Appearance On WWE Television Revealed

In an update on the next appearance for WWE Hall of Famer Edge on WWE television, it looks as if it will be real soon. WWE is scheduled to hold Raw o[...] Mar 11 - In an update on the next appearance for WWE Hall of Famer Edge on WWE television, it looks as if it will be real soon. WWE is scheduled to hold Raw o[...]

Bret Hart Blasts Hulk Hogan, "He’s a Phony Piece of Sh*t!"

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is not one to mince his words and certainly isn't a fan of Hulk Hogan. During a live Q&A session, he was asked for his[...] Mar 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is not one to mince his words and certainly isn't a fan of Hulk Hogan. During a live Q&A session, he was asked for his[...]

Tommaso Ciampa On Why TV Ratings For NXT and AEW Matter

NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda in which he discussed the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT and AEW, why ratings m[...] Mar 11 - NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda in which he discussed the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT and AEW, why ratings m[...]

Former WWE Referee Not Happy With AJ Styles Calling The Undertaker By His Real Name

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 36. In his promo, Styles called Taker by his real name, Ma[...] Mar 11 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 36. In his promo, Styles called Taker by his real name, Ma[...]

Matt Hardy’s First Match Since WWE Departure Announced

Matt Hardy’s first post-WWE match will take place at Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXIV show which is set for Friday, March 27 in Wate[...] Mar 11 - Matt Hardy’s first post-WWE match will take place at Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXIV show which is set for Friday, March 27 in Wate[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The show has an action-packed card that has already bee[...] Mar 11 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The show has an action-packed card that has already bee[...]

Special Episode Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT

Tonight's WWE NXT will be held at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on USA Network. The reason for this is because Full Sail University will [...] Mar 11 - Tonight's WWE NXT will be held at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on USA Network. The reason for this is because Full Sail University will [...]

Dark Side of the Ring Producer Discusses Chris Benoit Episode

Evan Husney, The Dark Side Of The Ring producer was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to talk about the upcoming episode of The Dark Side Of The R[...] Mar 11 - Evan Husney, The Dark Side Of The Ring producer was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to talk about the upcoming episode of The Dark Side Of The R[...]

Who Came Up With The Idea For WWE Action Figures?

During her speech at the New York Toy Fair, Stephanie McMahon credited her mother Linda McMahon for WWE getting into the action figure business. Step[...] Mar 11 - During her speech at the New York Toy Fair, Stephanie McMahon credited her mother Linda McMahon for WWE getting into the action figure business. Step[...]

Billy Gunn Celebrates Nine Years Of Sobriety

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Personality Billy Gunn has celebrated nine years of sobriety. On Twitter, Gunn's wife Paula congratulated her husband[...] Mar 11 - WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Personality Billy Gunn has celebrated nine years of sobriety. On Twitter, Gunn's wife Paula congratulated her husband[...]

World Health Organization Class Coronavirus As A Pandemic, Update On WrestleMania Weekend

The fate of WWE WrestleMania 36 remains in jeopardy after the World Health Organization has officially classed the Coronavirus as a global pandemic.&n[...] Mar 11 - The fate of WWE WrestleMania 36 remains in jeopardy after the World Health Organization has officially classed the Coronavirus as a global pandemic.&n[...]

Retired NFL Player Rob Gronkowski Close To Finalizing Deal With WWE

Retired NFL star Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal to join the WWE, according to Ryan Satin. Appearing on WWE Backstage, Sat[...] Mar 11 - Retired NFL star Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal to join the WWE, according to Ryan Satin. Appearing on WWE Backstage, Sat[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Could Be Cancelled On Thursday

The fate of WWE WrestleMania 36 could be decided on Thursday with the worst-case scenario being that it will be cancelled amid the Coronavirus ou[...] Mar 10 - The fate of WWE WrestleMania 36 could be decided on Thursday with the worst-case scenario being that it will be cancelled amid the Coronavirus ou[...]

CWFH Episode 458 Plus PP3 Cup Results

In the Opening contest, Dan Joseph defended the United Wrestling Network Television Title against Ice Williams for the victory! Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy[...] Mar 10 - In the Opening contest, Dan Joseph defended the United Wrestling Network Television Title against Ice Williams for the victory! Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy[...]

WWE Casting For The Role Of Top Superstar’s Father

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp WWE has put out a casting call locally in Glasgow looking for someone to portray Drew McIntyre's father i[...] Mar 10 - According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp WWE has put out a casting call locally in Glasgow looking for someone to portray Drew McIntyre's father i[...]

Update On AJ Styles and Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 Match

There are no plans for The Undertaker and AJ Styles to have a casket match at WrestleMania 36 despite the numerous teases made by Styles during [...] Mar 10 - There are no plans for The Undertaker and AJ Styles to have a casket match at WrestleMania 36 despite the numerous teases made by Styles during [...]

Stu Saks Announces Retirement From Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine

Following 40-year covering pro wrestling, Stu Saks has announced his retirement from popular pro-wrestling magazine, Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Saks [...] Mar 10 - Following 40-year covering pro wrestling, Stu Saks has announced his retirement from popular pro-wrestling magazine, Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Saks [...]

Nia Jax Reportedly Ready For To Return To WWE TV Soon

It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Nia Jax will be back on WWE television again soon. Johnson notes she is medically clear to com[...] Mar 10 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Nia Jax will be back on WWE television again soon. Johnson notes she is medically clear to com[...]

Chris Jericho Says Public Shouldn’t Panic So Much Over Coronavirus

TMZ recently caught up with AEW star Chris Jericho and asked him if his upcoming Fozzy tour dates will go on as planned as more and more public gather[...] Mar 10 - TMZ recently caught up with AEW star Chris Jericho and asked him if his upcoming Fozzy tour dates will go on as planned as more and more public gather[...]

The Undertaker Was Backstage At Monday's WWE Raw

Despite not appearing on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker was backstage at this week’s episode. As seen during Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber[...] Mar 10 - Despite not appearing on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker was backstage at this week’s episode. As seen during Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber[...]

Vince McMahon & Triple H’s WWE Salaries Revealed

WWE’s proxy statement recently revealed that Triple H has been give the new corporate title of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strateg[...] Mar 10 - WWE’s proxy statement recently revealed that Triple H has been give the new corporate title of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strateg[...]

AEW Issues Statement On Coronavirus & Upcoming Events

AEW issued the following update on their upcoming events with regards to the Coronavirus outbreak. "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update All AEW ev[...] Mar 10 - AEW issued the following update on their upcoming events with regards to the Coronavirus outbreak. "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update All AEW ev[...]

WWE Superstar Reportedly Injured During Monday's Raw

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, the main event featured a big 8-man tag team match. It is feared during that match an injury may have occurred. On the l[...] Mar 10 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, the main event featured a big 8-man tag team match. It is feared during that match an injury may have occurred. On the l[...]