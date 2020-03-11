Special Episode Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT

Tonight's WWE NXT will be held at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on USA Network. The reason for this is because Full Sail University will be using the Full Sail Live venue for an event that is related to their annual Hall of Fame Week. The show may not actually air live but on a tape delay.

WWE has announced two title matches for tonight's show:

- NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, will defend against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.

- Cameron Grimes will challenge NXT North American Champion Keith Lee for the belt.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's NXT show:

* Keith Lee defends the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes

* The BroserWeights defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Undisputed ERA

* How will Adam Cole react to The Velveteen Dream's actions?

* What does Johnny Gargano have planned for Tommaso Ciampa?