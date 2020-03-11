Retired NFL Player Rob Gronkowski Close To Finalizing Deal With WWE
Posted By: Thomas Lowson on Mar 11, 2020
Retired NFL star Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal to join the WWE, according to Ryan Satin.
Appearing on WWE Backstage, Satin said that a deal to bring the former New England Patriots star to the company was very close.
Other reports have stated that Gronk could be appearing on WWE TV as soon as the March 20, edition of SmackDown.
Gronkowski, 30, retired from Football in 2019, and appeared in WWE in 2017, assisting his real-life friend Mojo Rawley to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.
