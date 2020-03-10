WWE WrestleMania 36 Could Be Cancelled On Thursday

The fate of WWE WrestleMania 36 could be decided on Thursday with the worst-case scenario being that it will be cancelled amid the Coronavirus outbreak that is spreading across the globe.

Ryan Bass of CBS Tampa is reporting that the City of Tampa and Mayor Jane Castor will meet on Thursday to discuss cancelling or postponing "major" events due to Coronavirus, with WrestleMania being one of them.

.@CityofTampa and @JaneCastor will meet on Thursday to discuss canceling or postponing "major" events due to #Coronavirus. This weekend's River O'Green fest isn't likely to be canceled. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) March 10, 2020

The major concern with WrestleMania is the number of international fans who travel into the United States to attend the event, in some already majorly affected European countries such as Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and more.

If WrestleMania is to be cancelled, one would imagine that it will be postponed to take place at a later date, but that in itself is a major undertaking and a decision that will have a significant impact on WWE and not to mention those who have booked hotels and flights.

In a recent statement to the media, WWE noted that they remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5.

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay,” WWE said in a statement. “We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

We'll keep you updated when we hear more.