Update On AJ Styles and Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 Match

There are no plans for The Undertaker and AJ Styles to have a casket match at WrestleMania 36 despite the numerous teases made by Styles during last night’s episode of Raw.

There is currently no word on what the match stipulation could be, but right now it is not a casket match.

Undertaker kicked off the feud when he chokeslammed and pinned Styles to win the Tuwaiq Trophy at WWE Super ShowDown a couple of weeks ago. During Sunday’s Elimination Chamber, Taker took out Styles, along with Gallows and Anderson, and helped Aleister Black pick up the win.

Taker was rumored for Monday's Raw but instead, Styles challenged the Deadman to a WrestleMania match, with a contract signing set to take place next week.