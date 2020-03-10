Stu Saks Announces Retirement From Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine

Following 40-year covering pro wrestling, Stu Saks has announced his retirement from popular pro-wrestling magazine, Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Saks has been the lead publisher since 1992 and he'll be ending his career with the magazine on June 5. Check out his statement below.

"It’s with a broad range of emotions that I announce I will be retiring and stepping down as editor and publisher of Pro Wrestling Illustrated on June 5. I’ve devoted two-thirds of my life to this magazine and its sister publications and, believe me, it’s not easy to walk away. I have expressed my gratitude to our original owner, Stanley Weston, in the past. He was a wonderful, generous man who loved both wrestling and boxing—as well as the wonderful staff he assembled and pretty much left alone to do their thing. But I also want to thank our current owner, Nick Karabots, and Kappa CEO Des McNulty, whose vision has enabled PWI to thrive in an era that has proved increasingly challenging for print publications. I also want to thank the many, many co-workers I’ve seen come and go, each of whom proved crucial to my professional and personal growth. Most of all, I want to thank the readers who have supported PWI for all or some of the past 40 years. I am extremely confident that we will thrive under the direction of our new editor, Kevin McElvaney, who has been a contributor for the past decade. For the short time he’s been here on a full-time basis, it’s clear to see that he has a love for this magazine and the industry as a whole. He’s quite a bit younger than me (who isn’t?) and he has a boatload of ideas about how to modernize our approach, particularly within the realm of social media while still maintaining the PWI traditions that are so important to you, our readers. Beginning June 6, I will be joining your ranks. -Stu Saks"