Chris Jericho Says Public Shouldn’t Panic So Much Over Coronavirus

TMZ recently caught up with AEW star Chris Jericho and asked him if his upcoming Fozzy tour dates will go on as planned as more and more public gatherings get canceled due to the coronavirus.

He responded, "Why wouldn’t it?"

He added the public reaction to coronavirus has been "mass hysteria" and said people shouldn't panic as much, "I don’t think the public should panic so much."

The Fozzy tour will happen unless the government gets involved.

Do you agree with Chris Jericho?