The Undertaker Was Backstage At Monday's WWE Raw

Despite not appearing on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker was backstage at this week’s episode.

As seen during Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Taker appeared and took out The O.C.’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as well as AJ Styles who went on to lose his match against Aleister Black as a result.

It had been rumored that "The Deadman" would appear on Raw at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. to officially set up his match with Styles for WrestleMania 36.

Instead, Styles issued a challenge to Taker and it was later announced that the two would be appearing on next week’s Raw for a special WrestleMania 36 Contract Signing segment.