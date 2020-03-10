More NJPW Events Canceled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

“We will soon announce refund procedures for the affected events. Programs like the NJPW Together Project will see wrestlers and staff come together to bring the best possible content to fans while we eagerly await the opportunity to entertain live crowds once more.”

“We apologise to fans who were looking forward to the remainder of the New Japan Cup. Ultimately, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern, and we will make announcements about events scheduled after March 22 upon careful monitoring of this developing situation.

“After NJPW events between March 1 and 15 were cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, and acting under the recommendations laid out by a specialist government taskforce meeting on Tuesday March 10, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel the five events remaining in the New Japan Cup tour between March 16 and 21.

New Japan Pro Wrestling took to their official website and revealed in a statement that they have cancelled the second half of the New Japan Cup due to the COVID-19 disease.

CWFH Episode 458 Plus PP3 Cup Results

In the Opening contest, Dan Joseph defended the United Wrestling Network Television Title against Ice Williams for the victory! Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy Price sent a message to Buddy Royal by defeating [...] Mar 10 - In the Opening contest, Dan Joseph defended the United Wrestling Network Television Title against Ice Williams for the victory! Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy Price sent a message to Buddy Royal by defeating [...]

WWE Casting For The Role Of Top Superstar’s Father

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp WWE has put out a casting call locally in Glasgow looking for someone to portray Drew McIntyre's father in upcoming skits on RAW. Specifically the charact[...] Mar 10 - According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp WWE has put out a casting call locally in Glasgow looking for someone to portray Drew McIntyre's father in upcoming skits on RAW. Specifically the charact[...]

Update On AJ Styles and Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 Match

There are no plans for The Undertaker and AJ Styles to have a casket match at WrestleMania 36 despite the numerous teases made by Styles during last night’s episode of Raw. There is curre[...] Mar 10 - There are no plans for The Undertaker and AJ Styles to have a casket match at WrestleMania 36 despite the numerous teases made by Styles during last night’s episode of Raw. There is curre[...]

Stu Saks Announces Retirement From Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine

Following 40-year covering pro wrestling, Stu Saks has announced his retirement from popular pro-wrestling magazine, Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Saks has been the lead publisher since 1992 and he'll b[...] Mar 10 - Following 40-year covering pro wrestling, Stu Saks has announced his retirement from popular pro-wrestling magazine, Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Saks has been the lead publisher since 1992 and he'll b[...]

Nia Jax Reportedly Ready For To Return To WWE TV Soon

It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Nia Jax will be back on WWE television again soon. Johnson notes she is medically clear to compete and all that is keeping her from returning to[...] Mar 10 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Nia Jax will be back on WWE television again soon. Johnson notes she is medically clear to compete and all that is keeping her from returning to[...]

Chris Jericho Says Public Shouldn’t Panic So Much Over Coronavirus

TMZ recently caught up with AEW star Chris Jericho and asked him if his upcoming Fozzy tour dates will go on as planned as more and more public gatherings get canceled due to the coronavirus. He resp[...] Mar 10 - TMZ recently caught up with AEW star Chris Jericho and asked him if his upcoming Fozzy tour dates will go on as planned as more and more public gatherings get canceled due to the coronavirus. He resp[...]

The Undertaker Was Backstage At Monday's WWE Raw

Despite not appearing on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker was backstage at this week’s episode. As seen during Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at the Wells Fargo Center in Philade[...] Mar 10 - Despite not appearing on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker was backstage at this week’s episode. As seen during Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at the Wells Fargo Center in Philade[...]

Vince McMahon & Triple H’s WWE Salaries Revealed

WWE’s proxy statement recently revealed that Triple H has been give the new corporate title of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. The documents also reveal the [...] Mar 10 - WWE’s proxy statement recently revealed that Triple H has been give the new corporate title of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. The documents also reveal the [...]

AEW Issues Statement On Coronavirus & Upcoming Events

AEW issued the following update on their upcoming events with regards to the Coronavirus outbreak. "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled.&nb[...] Mar 10 - AEW issued the following update on their upcoming events with regards to the Coronavirus outbreak. "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled.&nb[...]

WWE Superstar Reportedly Injured During Monday's Raw

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, the main event featured a big 8-man tag team match. It is feared during that match an injury may have occurred. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan A[...] Mar 10 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, the main event featured a big 8-man tag team match. It is feared during that match an injury may have occurred. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan A[...]

AEW Officially Reaches 1 Million Milestone On Instagram

All Elite Wrestling is on fire at the moment and none more so than on social media, where they have just reached one million followers on their official Instagram page. They announced the news [...] Mar 10 - All Elite Wrestling is on fire at the moment and none more so than on social media, where they have just reached one million followers on their official Instagram page. They announced the news [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results from Washington, DC (03/09/2020)

The following are the results of the March 9th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed Shayna Baszler 2. Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza [...] Mar 09 - The following are the results of the March 9th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed Shayna Baszler 2. Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza [...]

Undertaker-A.J. Styles WrestleMania Contract Signing Set for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WrestleMania contract signing between The Undertaker and A.J. Styles. NEXT MONDAY: The #Undertake[...] Mar 09 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WrestleMania contract signing between The Undertaker and A.J. Styles. NEXT MONDAY: The #Undertake[...]

WATCH: Edge Returns to Monday Night Raw, Assaults Randy Orton and MVP

WWE Hall of Fame Edge made his presence felt on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, attacking both Randy Orton and Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP). .@The305MVP is LIVE on #Raw... and he [...] Mar 09 - WWE Hall of Fame Edge made his presence felt on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, attacking both Randy Orton and Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP). .@The305MVP is LIVE on #Raw... and he [...]

Jeff Hardy and Paige Both Announced for This Week's Friday Night SmackDown

It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion Paige and former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will both be appearing on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. We're in for a BI[...] Mar 09 - It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion Paige and former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will both be appearing on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. We're in for a BI[...]

Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins Added to Tonight's Raw

It's been officially announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Singles Match between Seth Rollins and Aleister Black. You're either with The #MondayNightMessiah [...] Mar 09 - It's been officially announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Singles Match between Seth Rollins and Aleister Black. You're either with The #MondayNightMessiah [...]

A.J. Styles to Appear on This Week's WWE Backstage on FS1

It's been announced that former WWE Champion A.J. Styles will be a special guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. TOMORROW NIGHT: #WWEBackstage gets PHENOMENAL when @A[...] Mar 09 - It's been announced that former WWE Champion A.J. Styles will be a special guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. TOMORROW NIGHT: #WWEBackstage gets PHENOMENAL when @A[...]

Haku On The First Time He Met A 3 Year Old The Rock And How Rocky Johnson Helped Him

TV Insider interviewed former WWE and WCW star Haku (aka Tonga Fifita), who discussed his career and other details. He also spoke about his relationship with Rocky Johnson, and first meeti[...] Mar 09 - TV Insider interviewed former WWE and WCW star Haku (aka Tonga Fifita), who discussed his career and other details. He also spoke about his relationship with Rocky Johnson, and first meeti[...]

Numbers For Final Viewership For SmackDown Before The Elimination Chamber PPV Revealed

ShowBuzzDaily is reportin the final viewership number for WWE SmackDown came in at 2.456 million viewers on FOX. The number is up from the overnight number, which was at 2.453 million viewers. It was[...] Mar 09 - ShowBuzzDaily is reportin the final viewership number for WWE SmackDown came in at 2.456 million viewers on FOX. The number is up from the overnight number, which was at 2.453 million viewers. It was[...]

Bully Ray Says The Women's Chamber Match Didn't Do Shayna Baszler Any Favors

On Busted Open Radio Bully Ray weighed in on this past Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. Bully Ray said that the Women’s Chamber match was used as a way to elevate Shayna Ba[...] Mar 09 - On Busted Open Radio Bully Ray weighed in on this past Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. Bully Ray said that the Women’s Chamber match was used as a way to elevate Shayna Ba[...]

Lana Cast In New Bruce Willis Sci-Fi Action Movie “Cosmic Sin”

WWE Superstar Lana will be co-starring in a new sci-fi action movie entitled Cosmic Sin with Bruce Willis as the lead star, according to Deadline. Lana is set to play the role of "Sol" who was origin[...] Mar 09 - WWE Superstar Lana will be co-starring in a new sci-fi action movie entitled Cosmic Sin with Bruce Willis as the lead star, according to Deadline. Lana is set to play the role of "Sol" who was origin[...]

WWE Ruthless Aggression Season 2 Set To Air This Fall

WWE is set to release the second season of their Ruthless Aggression documentary this fall on the WWE Network. The docu-series looks at the period after the Attitude Era and how WWE adapted to a new [...] Mar 09 - WWE is set to release the second season of their Ruthless Aggression documentary this fall on the WWE Network. The docu-series looks at the period after the Attitude Era and how WWE adapted to a new [...]

NWA The Circle Squared Returning With Two Episodes Tomorrow

NWA announced this week that The Circle Squared will be returning with two new episodes tomorrow at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. This week’s show will feature Colby Cori[...] Mar 09 - NWA announced this week that The Circle Squared will be returning with two new episodes tomorrow at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. This week’s show will feature Colby Cori[...]