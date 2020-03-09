Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

NEXT MONDAY: The #Undertaker and @AJStylesOrg will be LIVE on #Raw to officially sign the contract for a match at #WrestleMania ! pic.twitter.com/tmkqhZUsUy

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WrestleMania contract signing between The Undertaker and A.J. Styles.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Monday Night Raw Results from Washington, DC (03/09/2020)

The following are the results of the March 9th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed Shay[...] Mar 09 - The following are the results of the March 9th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed Shay[...]

Undertaker-A.J. Styles WrestleMania Contract Signing Set for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WrestleMania contract signing between The Undertak[...] Mar 09 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WrestleMania contract signing between The Undertak[...]

WATCH: Edge Returns to Monday Night Raw, Assaults Randy Orton and MVP

WWE Hall of Fame Edge made his presence felt on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, attacking both Randy Orton and Montel Vontavious Porte[...] Mar 09 - WWE Hall of Fame Edge made his presence felt on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, attacking both Randy Orton and Montel Vontavious Porte[...]

Jeff Hardy and Paige Both Announced for This Week's Friday Night SmackDown

It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion Paige and former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will both be appearing on this week's episode of WWE[...] Mar 09 - It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion Paige and former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will both be appearing on this week's episode of WWE[...]

Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins Added to Tonight's Raw

It's been officially announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Singles Match between Seth Rollins and Aleister Bla[...] Mar 09 - It's been officially announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Singles Match between Seth Rollins and Aleister Bla[...]

A.J. Styles to Appear on This Week's WWE Backstage on FS1

It's been announced that former WWE Champion A.J. Styles will be a special guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. TOM[...] Mar 09 - It's been announced that former WWE Champion A.J. Styles will be a special guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. TOM[...]

Haku On The First Time He Met A 3 Year Old The Rock And How Rocky Johnson Helped Him

TV Insider interviewed former WWE and WCW star Haku (aka Tonga Fifita), who discussed his career and other details. He also spoke about his rela[...] Mar 09 - TV Insider interviewed former WWE and WCW star Haku (aka Tonga Fifita), who discussed his career and other details. He also spoke about his rela[...]

Numbers For Final Viewership For SmackDown Before The Elimination Chamber PPV Revealed

ShowBuzzDaily is reportin the final viewership number for WWE SmackDown came in at 2.456 million viewers on FOX. The number is up from the overnight n[...] Mar 09 - ShowBuzzDaily is reportin the final viewership number for WWE SmackDown came in at 2.456 million viewers on FOX. The number is up from the overnight n[...]

Bully Ray Says The Women's Chamber Match Didn't Do Shayna Baszler Any Favors

On Busted Open Radio Bully Ray weighed in on this past Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. Bully Ray said that the Women’s Ch[...] Mar 09 - On Busted Open Radio Bully Ray weighed in on this past Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. Bully Ray said that the Women’s Ch[...]

Lana Cast In New Bruce Willis Sci-Fi Action Movie “Cosmic Sin”

WWE Superstar Lana will be co-starring in a new sci-fi action movie entitled Cosmic Sin with Bruce Willis as the lead star, according to Deadline. La[...] Mar 09 - WWE Superstar Lana will be co-starring in a new sci-fi action movie entitled Cosmic Sin with Bruce Willis as the lead star, according to Deadline. La[...]

WWE Ruthless Aggression Season 2 Set To Air This Fall

WWE is set to release the second season of their Ruthless Aggression documentary this fall on the WWE Network. The docu-series looks at the period af[...] Mar 09 - WWE is set to release the second season of their Ruthless Aggression documentary this fall on the WWE Network. The docu-series looks at the period af[...]

NWA The Circle Squared Returning With Two Episodes Tomorrow

NWA announced this week that The Circle Squared will be returning with two new episodes tomorrow at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channe[...] Mar 09 - NWA announced this week that The Circle Squared will be returning with two new episodes tomorrow at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channe[...]

British Wrestling Legend Wayne Bridges Passes Away Aged 83

British Pro Wrestling legend Wayne Bridges, a veteran of UK pro wrestling scene during its height in the 1970s and '80s has died aged 83. NXT General[...] Mar 09 - British Pro Wrestling legend Wayne Bridges, a veteran of UK pro wrestling scene during its height in the 1970s and '80s has died aged 83. NXT General[...]

WWE Enforcing A No-touching Policy For Superstar Signings

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, nobody is immune from its effects and WWE is taking extra precautions as they head i[...] Mar 09 - As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, nobody is immune from its effects and WWE is taking extra precautions as they head i[...]

Matt Hardy Says AEW Is "Paying Attention and Listening" To Fans

Matt Hardy recently appeared on the latest PWInsider Elite audio, on which he was asked about the differences between AEW and WWE. Here is what[...] Mar 09 - Matt Hardy recently appeared on the latest PWInsider Elite audio, on which he was asked about the differences between AEW and WWE. Here is what[...]

Another Two Future AEW Dynamite Locations Announced

AEW has announced two future Dynamite episode locations. The TNT show is coming to New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, May 6th at the Lakefront Arena and M[...] Mar 09 - AEW has announced two future Dynamite episode locations. The TNT show is coming to New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, May 6th at the Lakefront Arena and M[...]

Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw From Washington, DC

Tonight's WWE Raw will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC with fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber. The Undertaker is scheduled[...] Mar 09 - Tonight's WWE Raw will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC with fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber. The Undertaker is scheduled[...]

AEW Announces 10-Man Tag Team Match For Blood & Guts Dynamite

As previously reported, The first-ever Blood & Guts match will be taking place on AEW Dynamite which takes place on March 25, 2020. The match is [...] Mar 09 - As previously reported, The first-ever Blood & Guts match will be taking place on AEW Dynamite which takes place on March 25, 2020. The match is [...]

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card Following Elimination Chamber PPV

Following Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the WrestleMania 36 card has been updated and is as follows, - WWE Championship [...] Mar 09 - Following Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the WrestleMania 36 card has been updated and is as follows, - WWE Championship [...]

Kevin Owens Says Sami Zayn Intercontinental Title Victory Was 'Long Overdue'

As seen on last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Sami Zayn was victorious in the handicap match against Braun Strowman and managed to pin[...] Mar 09 - As seen on last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Sami Zayn was victorious in the handicap match against Braun Strowman and managed to pin[...]

Mars and WWE Expand Multiyear Partnership

WWE issued the following press statement: HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Mars, Incorporated and WWE [...] Mar 09 - WWE issued the following press statement: HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Mars, Incorporated and WWE [...]

WWE Elimination Chamber Results from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (03/08/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1. The Viking Raiders de[...] Mar 08 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1. The Viking Raiders de[...]

WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Women's Elimination Chamber Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler dominated the W[...] Mar 08 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler dominated the W[...]

WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Intercontinental Championship Match

In the sixth match of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the team of Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were able to defea[...] Mar 08 - In the sixth match of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the team of Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were able to defea[...]