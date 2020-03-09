Haku On The First Time He Met A 3 Year Old The Rock And How Rocky Johnson Helped Him

TV Insider interviewed former WWE and WCW star Haku (aka Tonga Fifita), who discussed his career and other details. He also spoke about his relationship with Rocky Johnson, and first meeting Johnson’s son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, when The Rock was only three years old.

On his relationship with Rocky Johnson

“He reached out from the other side of the dressing room. He called me Chief. He felt I looked like one of the wrestlers from the South Pacific. I was very young then. I believe I was 17 or 18. He came over and shook my hand and told me who he was. At the time, I came from All Japan Pro Wrestling. He came in also to the territory to work with Eddie Graham. That was it from then on. He was my big brother and his wife Ata was my big sister. They were kind enough to take me in.”

