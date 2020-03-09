WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Haku On The First Time He Met A 3 Year Old The Rock And How Rocky Johnson Helped Him
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 09, 2020
TV Insider interviewed former WWE and WCW star Haku (aka Tonga Fifita), who discussed his career and other details. He also spoke about his relationship with Rocky Johnson, and first meeting Johnson’s son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, when The Rock was only three years old.
On his relationship with Rocky Johnson
“He reached out from the other side of the dressing room. He called me Chief. He felt I looked like one of the wrestlers from the South Pacific. I was very young then. I believe I was 17 or 18. He came over and shook my hand and told me who he was. At the time, I came from All Japan Pro Wrestling. He came in also to the territory to work with Eddie Graham. That was it from then on. He was my big brother and his wife Ata was my big sister. They were kind enough to take me in.”
On meeting The Rock at 3 years old
“When his grandparents ran Hawaii, I was called to come over. He was young at the time, maybe three. But for him to remember all the sacrifice, working together, trying to get the family together with the grandparents and his parents. I love it. We were all there. I’m grateful that he still remembers those times and is able to go big-time and still remember where he comes from. I wonder if he still has those tights. I still have his grandfather’s stuff that he wore. He gave it to me. The things he wore to the ring. It’s in a box. Maybe my grandchildren will use it [laughs].”