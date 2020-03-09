Numbers For Final Viewership For SmackDown Before The Elimination Chamber PPV Revealed

ShowBuzzDaily is reportin the final viewership number for WWE SmackDown came in at 2.456 million viewers on FOX. The number is up from the overnight number, which was at 2.453 million viewers.

It was still down from last week’s number, which finished at 2.687 million viewers. SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

The show was #2 on network television, finishing behind Shark Tank in the 18-49 demographic and eighth in overall viewership. It was tied for first in the 18-34 demo with Hawaii Five-O.