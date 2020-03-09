WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WWE Ruthless Aggression Season 2 Set To Air This Fall

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2020

WWE is set to release the second season of their Ruthless Aggression documentary this fall on the WWE Network.

The docu-series looks at the period after the Attitude Era and how WWE adapted to a new audience and rising stars. Season two will look at the Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank, the Divas search, and OVW.

Courtesy of Alex McCarthy, check out the preview below.

