British Wrestling Legend Wayne Bridges Passes Away Aged 83

British Pro Wrestling legend Wayne Bridges, a veteran of UK pro wrestling scene during its height in the 1970s and '80s has died aged 83.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced the news on Twitter, that the long time star of World of Sport had passed.

I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of Wayne Bridges, World Heavyweight Champion ( British Promotions version). A great Heavyweight Pro who had a body builder physique. A lovely man who treated me wonderfully. My deepest condolences to his family. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 9, 2020

Bridges rose to fame for Great Britain at the 1962 Olympics in Rome, before turning to professional wrestling in 1964, training with Mike Marino. In 1966, he made his debut with ITV’s iconic World of Sport television program. He was best known for his feud with Kendo Nagasaki which lasted 20-years, and also his matches with John Quinn.

He also worked in Japan for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) in the early 1970s, and again in the early 1980s. He was a former British World Heavyweight Champion, holding the title three times and once capturing the title at Wembley Arena in London in 1981.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Bridges family and friends.