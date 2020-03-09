WWE Enforcing A No-touching Policy For Superstar Signings

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, nobody is immune from its effects and WWE is taking extra precautions as they head into their biggest event of the year, WrestleMania.

PWInsider is reporting WWE has launched a no-touching policy at all WWE Superstar signings. Sasha Banks was photographed wearing blue gloves at a recent signing.

This new ruling will likely be adopted during the upcoming WWE WrestleMania Axxess signings.