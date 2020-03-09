WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 09 - TV Insider interviewed former WWE and WCW star Haku (aka Tonga Fifita), who discussed his career and other details. He also spoke about his relationship with Rocky Johnson, and first meeti[...]
Mar 09 - ShowBuzzDaily is reportin the final viewership number for WWE SmackDown came in at 2.456 million viewers on FOX. The number is up from the overnight number, which was at 2.453 million viewers. It was[...]
Mar 09 - WWE Superstar Lana will be co-starring in a new sci-fi action movie entitled Cosmic Sin with Bruce Willis as the lead star, according to Deadline. Lana is set to play the role of "Sol" who was origin[...]
Mar 09 - WWE is set to release the second season of their Ruthless Aggression documentary this fall on the WWE Network. The docu-series looks at the period after the Attitude Era and how WWE adapted to a new [...]
Mar 09 - NWA announced this week that The Circle Squared will be returning with two new episodes tomorrow at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. This week’s show will feature Colby Cori[...]
Mar 09 - British Pro Wrestling legend Wayne Bridges, a veteran of UK pro wrestling scene during its height in the 1970s and '80s has died aged 83. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the news on Twitt[...]
Mar 09 - As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, nobody is immune from its effects and WWE is taking extra precautions as they head into their biggest event of the year, WrestleMania.[...]
Mar 09 - Matt Hardy recently appeared on the latest PWInsider Elite audio, on which he was asked about the differences between AEW and WWE. Here is what he said: "They are listening to the die-hard v[...]
Another Two Future AEW Dynamite Locations Announced AEW has announced two future Dynamite episode locations. The TNT show is coming to New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, May 6th at the Lakefront Arena and May 13th from Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Santa [...]
Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw From Washington, DC Tonight's WWE Raw will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC with fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber. The Undertaker is scheduled for tonight's broadcast to further his storyline [...]
Mar 09 - As seen on last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Sami Zayn was victorious in the handicap match against Braun Strowman and managed to pin Strowman to win the WWE Intercontinental champion[...]
Mars and WWE Expand Multiyear Partnership WWE issued the following press statement: HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Mars, Incorporated and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced an expansion of their [...]
Mar 08 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler dominated the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn the right[...]
Mar 08 - In the sixth match of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the team of Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were able to defeat Braun Strowman. Sami Zayn ended up pinning "The [...]
Mar 08 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Aleister Black defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles with some assistance from the legendary Undertaker. .@WWEAleist[...]
Mar 08 - Triple H was honored with the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. The award was presented by WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger dur[...]
Mar 08 - WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the final card: Elimination Chamber MatchShayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott&nbs[...]