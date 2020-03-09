Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Raw From Washington, DC

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tonight's WWE Raw will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC with fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber.

The Undertaker is scheduled for tonight's broadcast to further his storyline with AJ Styles, according to PWInsider.

As seen last night, Taker appeared at last night's Elimination Chamber during Styles' No DQ Match against Aleister Black.

Styles vs. Undertaker is expected for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5.