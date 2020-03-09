WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

AEW Announces 10-Man Tag Team Match For Blood & Guts Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2020

AEW Announces 10-Man Tag Team Match For Blood & Guts Dynamite

As previously reported, The first-ever Blood & Guts match will be taking place on AEW Dynamite which takes place on March 25, 2020.

The match is expected to be a “WarGames” style match,  despite WWE owning the trademark to the match the company decided it wants to create its own version.

AEW has officially announced a 10-man tag team match for the show which will feature the Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana & Ortiz) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks) 

The rules for the match will be announced this Wednesday, March 11 on Dynamite on TNT.

