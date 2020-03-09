AEW Announces 10-Man Tag Team Match For Blood & Guts Dynamite

As previously reported, The first-ever Blood & Guts match will be taking place on AEW Dynamite which takes place on March 25, 2020.

The match is expected to be a “WarGames” style match, despite WWE owning the trademark to the match the company decided it wants to create its own version.

AEW has officially announced a 10-man tag team match for the show which will feature the Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana & Ortiz) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks)

The rules for the match will be announced this Wednesday, March 11 on Dynamite on TNT.