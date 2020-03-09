Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card Following Elimination Chamber PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2020

Following Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the WrestleMania 36 card has been updated and is as follows,

- WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

- WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

- WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

- WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

- Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is rumored.