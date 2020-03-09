Kevin Owens Says Sami Zayn Intercontinental Title Victory Was 'Long Overdue'

As seen on last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Sami Zayn was victorious in the handicap match against Braun Strowman and managed to pin Strowman to win the WWE Intercontinental championship.

Following his victory, his long-time friend Kevin Owens took to Twitter and commented on Zayn’s title win, which you can read in the tweet below.

“You can complain all you want about how he won it or his attitude but Sami being Intercontinental Champion is long overdue. The fact that he won it after growing hair that rivals Wayne Gretzky’s in his heyday makes it worth the wait though. I’m very proud of you, @SamiZayn.”