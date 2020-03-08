WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Women's Elimination Chamber Match
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 08, 2020
In the main event of tonight's WWE
Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler dominated the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.
