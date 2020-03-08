WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Styles vs. Black: No DQ Match

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 08 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler dominated the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn the right[...]
Mar 08 - In the sixth match of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the team of Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were able to defeat Braun Strowman. Sami Zayn ended up pinning "The [...]
Mar 08 - In the fourth match of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Aleister Black defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles with some assistance from the legendary Undertaker. .@WWEAleist[...]
Mar 08 - Triple H was honored with the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. The award was presented by WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger dur[...]
Mar 08 - WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the final card: Elimination Chamber MatchShayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott&nbs[...]
Matt Hardy Reveals Weekly Segment Rejected By WWE Prior to his recent WWE departure, Matt Hardy pitched several ideas to WWE but they did not materialize and as such left due to creative differences. Hardy recently spoke to PWInsider Elite audio and[...]
Mar 08 - TMZ recently caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and asked him his favorite gimmick during his time with WWE. Foley had a number of memorable characters he played such as, Mankind, Cact[...]
Mar 08 - In an update on plans for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title match at WrestleMania 36, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT is reporting that WWE is currently planning told hold a six-pack challenge for Bayl[...]
Mar 08 - WWE has made a change to the plan for the Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 36. It was believed that Natalya and Beth Phoenix would go up against The Kabuki Warriors for the W[...]
Mar 08 - A report from Brad Shepard was put out recently noting that a WWE employee came into contact recently with a coronavirus carrier. The official WWE on FOX Facebook account responded to the artic[...]
Mar 07 - On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his relationship with wrestler CM Punk, and how Punk had issues with Ken Anderson. Here's what he had to say: His own relationship with Punk:&n[...]
Mar 07 - Being on the road, WWE stars have a lot of crazy stories to share. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Kurt Angel revealed an incident in which Vince McMahon tried to fight him on a plane. Her[...]
Goldberg Comments On Wrestling Into His 50's On the most recent edition of The Bump, Bill Goldberg commented on why he continues to wrestle into his 50's. "I remember ragging on Ric Flair for being 42 and being in the ring and here I am 11 ye[...]
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against WWE A class-action lawsuit has been filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, Georgie Barrios, and Michelle Wilson by the City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System with regards to the company’s invol[...]
Mar 07 - Ringside Collectibles noted on Twitter that Mattel has delayed the release of a number of WWE action figures due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China. They tweeted: The following items have been d[...]
WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Revealed The preliminary numbers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown which took place in Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center are in. The episode scored 2.453 million viewers, which is down from last Friday&r[...]
Health Update On Scott Steiner Following Collapse As previously reported, Scott Steiner collapsed while doing a backstage promo in Atlanta during an Impact Wrestling taping for the upcoming TNA one-night-only episode. Steiner had to be worked on by [...]
Mar 07 - Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner has been rushed to hospital after collapsing at an Impact Wrestling event. Steiner, 57, was taking part in a TNA-themed taping for Impact tha[...]
Mar 07 - The Bella Twins were scheduled to have an autograph session during Wrestlemania’s Axxess, but now their appearance has been cancelled. No reason was given for their cancellation, but anot[...]