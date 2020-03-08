Matt Hardy Reveals Weekly Segment Rejected By WWE

Prior to his recent WWE departure, Matt Hardy pitched several ideas to WWE but they did not materialize and as such left due to creative differences.

Hardy recently spoke to PWInsider Elite audio and revealed that WWE approved two more Broken specials in January before he left.

Hardy also revealed that one of his ideas was a 15-minute segment where he called out the authority figures, and they would even ask him if he wanted to stay in the WWE or not.

He wanted to form a stable called the Broken Block with wrestlers who he felt were underused including Ali, Gable and Apollo Crews. He added that he never wanted to hold a title in the company, he just wanted to help out some other wrestlers and add variety to the show.

He is believed to be soon making his debut with AEW.