Mick Foley Reveals His Favorite WWE Character (Video)

TMZ recently caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and asked him his favorite gimmick during his time with WWE.

Foley had a number of memorable characters he played such as, Mankind, Cactus Jack, Dude Love.

Foley revealed his favorite was Dude Love, but the Corporate version.

"I’m gonna go with ‘Corporate Dude Love, where I got to dance with Mr. McMahon. That’s the first time I’ve ever given that answer. Today’s answer is Corporate Dude Love. I had a couple of epic matches with Stone Cold Steve Austin too. Oh yeah, Mankind was up there as a whole, especially the latter-day Mankind teamed up with a little known entity, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. We did some good things together."

