Plans For SmackDown Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania 36 (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

In an update on plans for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title match at WrestleMania 36, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT is reporting that WWE is currently planning told hold a six-pack challenge for Bayley's title.

This match would feature Bayley defending the title against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Carmella and one unknown star.

"A source tells me the plan for the SD women’s title at WM36 is a six-pack challenge right now. Bayley v Sasha v Naomi v Lacey Evans v Carmella – that’s five of the six names. The source speculates Bayley and Sasha would prefer to hold off their major singles PPV match, too." He also tweeted, "I hate tweeting things like this because WWE/wrestling is so fluid and the source even said ‘as of this morning’ alluding to the possibility of change. But, they haven’t let me down yet so let’s see!"

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place on on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium.