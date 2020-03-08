New Plans for Women’s Tag Title Match at WWE WrestleMania 36 (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE has made a change to the plan for the Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

It was believed that Natalya and Beth Phoenix would go up against The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

It is now being reporting that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have been added to the match, given that Bliss has issued a challenge via Twitter.

talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy noted that the plan is for The Kabuki Warriors to defend against Bliss/Cross and Natalya/Phoenix in a Three-Way Tag Team match.

Phoenix was recently attacked by Randy Orton last week but it seems she will be returning to television soon.