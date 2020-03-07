WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Ross Talks About His Relationship With CM Punk
Posted By: Carol Cassada on Mar 07, 2020
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his relationship with wrestler CM Punk, and how Punk had issues with Ken Anderson.
Here's what he had to say:
His own relationship with Punk:
“I never had a cross word with him. Never. I’ve always respected him, I still do. And it’s a matter again Conrad, it’s just like life. It’s like you and your mortgage company. You can’t close mortgages if you can’t communicate. If your team can’t communicate, Conrad and family are screwed. They’ve got to be able to communicate, and I always felt like if I could listen to a guy long enough to feel his good things and bad things, his likes and don’t likes, than I could communicate with him. And that’s what I did with Phil.”
Punk’s initial issues with Kennedy:
“He’s outspoken, spoke his opinion. He had very strong beliefs on what pro wrestling should be, and did not mind sharing that even though it might be a contrarian opinion to the establishment. That was not his issue. He was gonna stand by his principles, stand by what he believed in, and share that with anybody that would listen. And I think that he got Kennedy’s attention. Because let’s face it. At that time, CM Punk was far advanced skillset-wise than Mr. Kennedy. Far over. But so he just, far as motivating him, Punk was probably motivating Kennedy, the way I see it. And it worked! So then they end up becoming friends and now, Punk and Kennedy could share information on a positive level out of respect as opposed to, ‘Let’s get your s**t together.’”