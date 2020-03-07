Jim Ross Talks About His Relationship With CM Punk

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his relationship with wrestler CM Punk, and how Punk had issues with Ken Anderson.

Here's what he had to say:

His own relationship with Punk:

“I never had a cross word with him. Never. I’ve always respected him, I still do. And it’s a matter again Conrad, it’s just like life. It’s like you and your mortgage company. You can’t close mortgages if you can’t communicate. If your team can’t communicate, Conrad and family are screwed. They’ve got to be able to communicate, and I always felt like if I could listen to a guy long enough to feel his good things and bad things, his likes and don’t likes, than I could communicate with him. And that’s what I did with Phil.”

Punk’s initial issues with Kennedy: