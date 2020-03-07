Kurt Angle Talks About Vince McMahon Trying To Fight Him On Plane

Being on the road, WWE stars have a lot of crazy stories to share. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Kurt Angel revealed an incident in which Vince McMahon tried to fight him on a plane.

Here's what Kurt had to say:

Angle on a “wrestling” feud he had with McMahon on an airplane:

“I’ve had a lot of stories with Vince, but I remember when he wanted to wrestle me on an airplane, and we had a 7 hour wrestling feud that just kept going on and on. He would jump on me and we’d wrestle, and I’d get him to the ground and he’d say, ‘Okay, okay let me up,’ and he’d go back and sit down and then 10 minutes later he’d jump on me again. It was a long plane ride, and it was just Vince drinking wine and wrestling me. And I’ll never forget. at one point, the flight attendant came back and said, ‘Listen, if you guys don’t stop, he’s going to ground this plane, and you guys are going to get kicked off.’ And Vince said to the flight attendant, ‘Tell the pilot to go f himself. I’ll buy the f-ing plane.’ You know, that’s just Vince. He likes to have fun, and he likes to be challenged at every aspect of his life. He’s not just a very responsible owner of one of the biggest companies in the world, he’s a big kid. He likes to have fun, and he likes competition.”

Angle on how Vince tried to get people to get Angle to go to the back of the plane so he could surprise him:

“He recruited a lot of people. I remember Terri Runnels came up to me and said ‘Hey, I have something personal to ask you could you meet me in the back?’ And I was like, ‘Well, this is weird. Why would she want me to meet her in the back?’ So, I get up to go to the back, and Vince jumps up from the seats and jumps on me and we start wrestling again. It was non-ending. And the funning thing is, I remember when we were landing the plane, right when we touched ground, Chris Jericho was sitting behind me and said, ‘Kurt look in the aisle.’ And I looked in the aisle, and Vince was army crawling to jump on me again. He wasn’t going to quit until this plane was landed and we got off it. It was a long trip, I didn’t get any sleep, and Vince had the time of his life.”

Angle on how Vince could never take him down: