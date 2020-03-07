Goldberg Comments On Wrestling Into His 50's
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 07, 2020
On the most recent edition of The Bump, Bill Goldberg commented on why he continues to wrestle into his 50's.
"I remember ragging on Ric Flair for being 42 and being in the ring and here I am 11 years his senior when I made the comment and I’m still doing it. Just like I mentioned to someone yesterday saying, ‘Hey when are you gonna hang it up?’ The fact is that if I get a phone call and I can still do what I did back in the day and bring it to at least an acceptable level then I’m not gonna say no. I’m a defensive lineman. I’m a meathead by trade so if you give me, you know a challenge I’m gonna take it. Unfortunately by being given a short period of time you jeopardize everything. By being a power wrestler and being 53-years-old and still being able to get in shape enough to look myself in the mirror without throwing up and to go out there and performing to an acceptable level it’s tough, it really is. There are a lot of things I’ve done in my life that have lobotomized me in the process and this is no different."
Mar 06 Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against WWE A class-action lawsuit has been filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, Georgie Barrios, and Michelle Wilson by the City of Warren Police and Fire Retiremen[...]
Mar 07
Mar 07 Wrestlemania 36 Almost Sold Out Wrestlemania 36 is less than a month away and according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are about 3,000 tickets left for the big event.
Mar 06 Peter Rosenberg Is Returning To WWE Peter Rosenberg, who formally worked for WWE as a kickoff panelist and WWE Network host is set to return to WWE. WWE issued the following announcemen[...]
