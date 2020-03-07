WWE NXT UK Results, Coventry, England (SPOILERS)

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 07 - On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his relationship with wrestler CM Punk, and how Punk had issues with Ken Anderson. Here's what he had to say: His own relationship with Punk:&n[...]
Mar 07 - Being on the road, WWE stars have a lot of crazy stories to share. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Kurt Angel revealed an incident in which Vince McMahon tried to fight him on a plane. Her[...]
Mar 07
Goldberg Comments On Wrestling Into His 50's On the most recent edition of The Bump, Bill Goldberg commented on why he continues to wrestle into his 50's. "I remember ragging on Ric Flair for being 42 and being in the ring and here I am 11 ye[...]
Mar 07
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against WWE A class-action lawsuit has been filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, Georgie Barrios, and Michelle Wilson by the City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System with regards to the company’s invol[...]
Mar 07 - Ringside Collectibles noted on Twitter that Mattel has delayed the release of a number of WWE action figures due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China. They tweeted: The following items have been d[...]
Mar 07
WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Revealed The preliminary numbers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown which took place in Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center are in. The episode scored 2.453 million viewers, which is down from last Friday&r[...]
Mar 07
Health Update On Scott Steiner Following Collapse As previously reported, Scott Steiner collapsed while doing a backstage promo in Atlanta during an Impact Wrestling taping for the upcoming TNA one-night-only episode. Steiner had to be worked on by [...]
Mar 07 - The Bella Twins were scheduled to have an autograph session during Wrestlemania’s Axxess, but now their appearance has been cancelled. No reason was given for their cancellation, but anot[...]
Mar 07
Wrestlemania 36 Almost Sold Out Wrestlemania 36 is less than a month away and according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are about 3,000 tickets left for the big event. The Raymond James Stadium has a seating capacity [...]
Mar 06 - On tonight's episode of SmackDown, the following superstars are set to enter LAST in the chamber. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will be ready to come in dead last in the chamber match this Sun[...]
Mar 06 - Corey Graves is set to reveal who the next inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame will be. The only thing is is that you must watch After The Bell to find out who. We have Batista, JBL, nWo, and The [...]
Mar 06
SPOILER: Match Added To Elimination Chamber WWE Elimination Chamber is this Sunday. They added another match to the event during SmackDown before the event. Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have been going at it for a few weeks. This week on SmackD[...]
Mar 06 - On tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE's broadcasting commentary announced that AJ Styles will be a guest on WWE Backstage on this upcoming Tuesday's episode. In the USA you can catch it on Tue[...]
Mar 06 - Former WWE World Champion & movie star Dave Batista sat down with Collider to discuss an array of topics including his struggle with anxiety and how fitness improved his mental health. How fitnes[...]
Mar 06 - Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown is set to be the go-home episode before Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show is set to be action-packed with a lot already announced. A new episode of [...]
Mar 06 - Booker T discussed concerns that Ricochet is being "buried" in WWE following a recent report that Vince McMahon has given up on pushing him. “It is a totally different place to work [WWE]. He[...]
Mar 06 - WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo on her leg this week at Built 4 Speed Tattoos in Orlando, Florida. The NXT star shared photos of her new ink on her Instagram story. [...]
Mar 06 - Terry Funk has been forced to cancel an appearance at the Big Event convention in New York City that will take place this weekend. PWInsider notes that he has been dealing with several health issues [...]
Mar 06 - According to a report from PWInsider, Jeff Hardy is backstage at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York ahead of tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Hardy has been backstage fo[...]
Mar 06
WWE Confirms Edge's Return To Monday's Raw WWE has officially confirmed that Edge is set to return to Raw following his recent attack by Randy Orton. The official WWE website posted: "In the wake of Orton’s latest strike, The Rated-R[...]
Mar 06
Peter Rosenberg Is Returning To WWE Peter Rosenberg, who formally worked for WWE as a kickoff panelist and WWE Network host is set to return to WWE. WWE issued the following announcement today: WWE today announced that popular radio[...]
Mar 06 - WWE Backstage host Renee Young has admitted that she often felt like she didn't belong on the RAW commentary team. Young, 35, joined the red brand's announce team in September 2018, becoming th[...]