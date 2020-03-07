WWE NXT UK Results, Coventry, England (SPOILERS)

- Finn Balor pinned Alexander Wolfe. Post-match, Balor challenges someone to fight him and is challenged by Tyler Bate. They brawled with Bate running him off to end the show.

WWE taped the NXT UK tapings Friday night in Coventry, England, below are the results.

Jim Ross Talks About His Relationship With CM Punk

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his relationship with wrestler CM Punk, and how Punk had issues with Ken Anderson. Here's what he had to say: His own relationship with Punk:&n[...] Mar 07 - On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his relationship with wrestler CM Punk, and how Punk had issues with Ken Anderson. Here's what he had to say: His own relationship with Punk:&n[...]

Kurt Angle Talks About Vince McMahon Trying To Fight Him On Plane

Being on the road, WWE stars have a lot of crazy stories to share. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Kurt Angel revealed an incident in which Vince McMahon tried to fight him on a plane. Her[...] Mar 07 - Being on the road, WWE stars have a lot of crazy stories to share. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Kurt Angel revealed an incident in which Vince McMahon tried to fight him on a plane. Her[...]

Goldberg Comments On Wrestling Into His 50's

On the most recent edition of The Bump, Bill Goldberg commented on why he continues to wrestle into his 50's. "I remember ragging on Ric Flair for being 42 and being in the ring and here I am 11 ye[...] Mar 07 - On the most recent edition of The Bump, Bill Goldberg commented on why he continues to wrestle into his 50's. "I remember ragging on Ric Flair for being 42 and being in the ring and here I am 11 ye[...]

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against WWE

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, Georgie Barrios, and Michelle Wilson by the City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System with regards to the company’s invol[...] Mar 07 - A class-action lawsuit has been filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, Georgie Barrios, and Michelle Wilson by the City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System with regards to the company’s invol[...]

WWE NXT UK Results, Coventry, England (SPOILERS)

WWE taped the NXT UK tapings Friday night in Coventry, England, below are the results. Credit: PWInsider.com - Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley defeated Drilla & Dereiss. - Dani Luna vs. Ama[...] Mar 07 - WWE taped the NXT UK tapings Friday night in Coventry, England, below are the results. Credit: PWInsider.com - Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley defeated Drilla & Dereiss. - Dani Luna vs. Ama[...]

WWE Action Figures Delayed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Ringside Collectibles noted on Twitter that Mattel has delayed the release of a number of WWE action figures due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China. They tweeted: The following items have been d[...] Mar 07 - Ringside Collectibles noted on Twitter that Mattel has delayed the release of a number of WWE action figures due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China. They tweeted: The following items have been d[...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Revealed

The preliminary numbers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown which took place in Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center are in. The episode scored 2.453 million viewers, which is down from last Friday&r[...] Mar 07 - The preliminary numbers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown which took place in Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center are in. The episode scored 2.453 million viewers, which is down from last Friday&r[...]

Health Update On Scott Steiner Following Collapse

As previously reported, Scott Steiner collapsed while doing a backstage promo in Atlanta during an Impact Wrestling taping for the upcoming TNA one-night-only episode. Steiner had to be worked on by [...] Mar 07 - As previously reported, Scott Steiner collapsed while doing a backstage promo in Atlanta during an Impact Wrestling taping for the upcoming TNA one-night-only episode. Steiner had to be worked on by [...]

Scott Steiner Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing In Impact Wrestling Lockerroom

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner has been rushed to hospital after collapsing at an Impact Wrestling event. Steiner, 57, was taking part in a TNA-themed taping for Impact tha[...] Mar 07 - Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner has been rushed to hospital after collapsing at an Impact Wrestling event. Steiner, 57, was taking part in a TNA-themed taping for Impact tha[...]

The Bella Twins’ Axxess Autograph Session Cancelled

The Bella Twins were scheduled to have an autograph session during Wrestlemania’s Axxess, but now their appearance has been cancelled. No reason was given for their cancellation, but anot[...] Mar 07 - The Bella Twins were scheduled to have an autograph session during Wrestlemania’s Axxess, but now their appearance has been cancelled. No reason was given for their cancellation, but anot[...]

Wrestlemania 36 Almost Sold Out

Wrestlemania 36 is less than a month away and according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are about 3,000 tickets left for the big event. The Raymond James Stadium has a seating capacity [...] Mar 07 - Wrestlemania 36 is less than a month away and according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are about 3,000 tickets left for the big event. The Raymond James Stadium has a seating capacity [...]

SPOILER: These Two WWE Superstars Will Enter Last During Elimination Chamber

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, the following superstars are set to enter LAST in the chamber. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will be ready to come in dead last in the chamber match this Sun[...] Mar 06 - On tonight's episode of SmackDown, the following superstars are set to enter LAST in the chamber. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will be ready to come in dead last in the chamber match this Sun[...]

Corey Graves To Reveal Next Hall Of Fame Inductee On After The Bell

Corey Graves is set to reveal who the next inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame will be. The only thing is is that you must watch After The Bell to find out who. We have Batista, JBL, nWo, and The [...] Mar 06 - Corey Graves is set to reveal who the next inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame will be. The only thing is is that you must watch After The Bell to find out who. We have Batista, JBL, nWo, and The [...]

SPOILER: Match Added To Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is this Sunday. They added another match to the event during SmackDown before the event. Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have been going at it for a few weeks. This week on SmackD[...] Mar 06 - WWE Elimination Chamber is this Sunday. They added another match to the event during SmackDown before the event. Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have been going at it for a few weeks. This week on SmackD[...]

AJ Styles Announced To Be Special Guest For WWE Backstage This Coming Tuesday

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE's broadcasting commentary announced that AJ Styles will be a guest on WWE Backstage on this upcoming Tuesday's episode. In the USA you can catch it on Tue[...] Mar 06 - On tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE's broadcasting commentary announced that AJ Styles will be a guest on WWE Backstage on this upcoming Tuesday's episode. In the USA you can catch it on Tue[...]

Batista: On Fitness, Curbing Anxiety & Favorite Movies

Former WWE World Champion & movie star Dave Batista sat down with Collider to discuss an array of topics including his struggle with anxiety and how fitness improved his mental health. How fitnes[...] Mar 06 - Former WWE World Champion & movie star Dave Batista sat down with Collider to discuss an array of topics including his struggle with anxiety and how fitness improved his mental health. How fitnes[...]

Matches & Segments Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown is set to be the go-home episode before Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show is set to be action-packed with a lot already announced. A new episode of [...] Mar 06 - Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown is set to be the go-home episode before Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show is set to be action-packed with a lot already announced. A new episode of [...]

Booker T Discusses Reports Of Ricochet Being 'Buried' In WWE

Booker T discussed concerns that Ricochet is being "buried" in WWE following a recent report that Vince McMahon has given up on pushing him. “It is a totally different place to work [WWE]. He[...] Mar 06 - Booker T discussed concerns that Ricochet is being "buried" in WWE following a recent report that Vince McMahon has given up on pushing him. “It is a totally different place to work [WWE]. He[...]

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley Gets New Leg Tattoo (Photo)

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo on her leg this week at Built 4 Speed Tattoos in Orlando, Florida. The NXT star shared photos of her new ink on her Instagram story. [...] Mar 06 - WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo on her leg this week at Built 4 Speed Tattoos in Orlando, Florida. The NXT star shared photos of her new ink on her Instagram story. [...]

Behind-The-Scenes Look At John Cena’s WWE Return (Watch)

WWE has released the latest episode of “Day Of” series, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at John Cena’s return to SmackDown on FOX a few weeks back. Cena returned in his hom[...] Mar 06 - WWE has released the latest episode of “Day Of” series, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at John Cena’s return to SmackDown on FOX a few weeks back. Cena returned in his hom[...]

Terry Funk Unable To Attend Big Event Convention In NYC

Terry Funk has been forced to cancel an appearance at the Big Event convention in New York City that will take place this weekend. PWInsider notes that he has been dealing with several health issues [...] Mar 06 - Terry Funk has been forced to cancel an appearance at the Big Event convention in New York City that will take place this weekend. PWInsider notes that he has been dealing with several health issues [...]

Possible Spoiler For Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX

According to a report from PWInsider, Jeff Hardy is backstage at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York ahead of tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Hardy has been backstage fo[...] Mar 06 - According to a report from PWInsider, Jeff Hardy is backstage at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York ahead of tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Hardy has been backstage fo[...]

WWE Confirms Edge's Return To Monday's Raw

WWE has officially confirmed that Edge is set to return to Raw following his recent attack by Randy Orton. The official WWE website posted: "In the wake of Orton’s latest strike, The Rated-R[...] Mar 06 - WWE has officially confirmed that Edge is set to return to Raw following his recent attack by Randy Orton. The official WWE website posted: "In the wake of Orton’s latest strike, The Rated-R[...]

Peter Rosenberg Is Returning To WWE

Peter Rosenberg, who formally worked for WWE as a kickoff panelist and WWE Network host is set to return to WWE. WWE issued the following announcement today: WWE today announced that popular radio[...] Mar 06 - Peter Rosenberg, who formally worked for WWE as a kickoff panelist and WWE Network host is set to return to WWE. WWE issued the following announcement today: WWE today announced that popular radio[...]