Scott Steiner Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing In Impact Wrestling Lockerroom

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner has been rushed to hospital after collapsing at an Impact Wrestling event.

Steiner, 57, was taking part in a TNA-themed taping for Impact that was being taped in Atlanta, and one source said that Big Poppa Pump was fine during the day, prior to his collapse.

Sources tell us the Steiner was worked on by paramedics on-scene after collapsing at the tapings and eventually taken to the emergency room.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said that things were "looking rough" for the former WWE Superstar.

On Twitter, Impact EVP Scott D'Amore said: "For all concerned parties [Scott Steiner] is OK. His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support."

For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK.

Prior to his return to Impact in 2017, Steiner worked for both WWE and WCW, where he held the latter's World title from November 2000 to the final Nitro in March the next year.

We here at Wrestling News Source are sending our best thoughts to Steiner, his friends and family at this worrying time.