The Bella Twins’ Axxess Autograph Session Cancelled

The Bella Twins were scheduled to have an autograph session during Wrestlemania’s Axxess, but now their appearance has been cancelled.

No reason was given for their cancellation, but another WWE star will fill in for them.

The #WrestleMania #Axxess autograph session with The @BellaTwins will be rescheduled to feature another @WWE Superstar.



Details, including on-sale information, will be announced shortly.

— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 6, 2020