WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SPOILER: Match Added To Elimination Chamber
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 06, 2020
WWE Elimination Chamber is this Sunday. They added another match to the event during SmackDown before the event.
Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have been going at it for a few weeks. This week on SmackDown, Drake Maverick told Gulak that he wants to face Bryan. Gulak started a speech to Drake Maverick about why he can’t face Bryan.
