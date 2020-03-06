Batista: On Fitness, Curbing Anxiety & Favorite Movies

To Kill A Mockingbird. Citizen Kane. And Casablanca. But also like Gone With The Wind.

I’m really into the late 70s films, I really love the whole Star Wars and The Godfather, but then you start getting into late 70s and early 80s, lot of Spielberg stuff. There’s also another movie, a foreign film, called It’s A Beautiful Life. To Kill A Mockingbird, going way back, some of the classics. I’m a movie buff.

I look like this for a reason, the reason is because it was therapy for me, and I found that kind of when I was a teenager and I was a troubled kid, I got in a lot of trouble. When I was working out, no matter what it was, whether it be with the weights or running or wrestling, I just felt good, and it’s not only because I was becoming more muscular and I felt more confident, it just made me feel at ease, it made my anxiety go away, so this, the way I look, is literally just a side effect of my mental issues.

Former WWE World Champion & movie star Dave Batista sat down with Collider to discuss an array of topics including his struggle with anxiety and how fitness improved his mental health.

» More News From This Feed

SPOILER: These Two WWE Superstars Will Enter Last During Elimination Chamber

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, the following superstars are set to enter LAST in the chamber. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will be ready to come in dead last in the chamber match this Sun[...] Mar 06 - On tonight's episode of SmackDown, the following superstars are set to enter LAST in the chamber. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will be ready to come in dead last in the chamber match this Sun[...]

Corey Graves To Reveal Next Hall Of Fame Inductee On After The Bell

Corey Graves is set to reveal who the next inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame will be. The only thing is is that you must watch After The Bell to find out who. We have Batista, JBL, nWo, and The [...] Mar 06 - Corey Graves is set to reveal who the next inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame will be. The only thing is is that you must watch After The Bell to find out who. We have Batista, JBL, nWo, and The [...]

SPOILER: Match Added To Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is this Sunday. They added another match to the event during SmackDown before the event. Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have been going at it for a few weeks. This week on SmackD[...] Mar 06 - WWE Elimination Chamber is this Sunday. They added another match to the event during SmackDown before the event. Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have been going at it for a few weeks. This week on SmackD[...]

AJ Styles Announced To Be Special Guest For WWE Backstage This Coming Tuesday

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE's broadcasting commentary announced that AJ Styles will be a guest on WWE Backstage on this upcoming Tuesday's episode. In the USA you can catch it on Tue[...] Mar 06 - On tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE's broadcasting commentary announced that AJ Styles will be a guest on WWE Backstage on this upcoming Tuesday's episode. In the USA you can catch it on Tue[...]

Batista: On Fitness, Curbing Anxiety & Favorite Movies

Former WWE World Champion & movie star Dave Batista sat down with Collider to discuss an array of topics including his struggle with anxiety and how fitness improved his mental health. How fitnes[...] Mar 06 - Former WWE World Champion & movie star Dave Batista sat down with Collider to discuss an array of topics including his struggle with anxiety and how fitness improved his mental health. How fitnes[...]

Matches & Segments Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown is set to be the go-home episode before Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show is set to be action-packed with a lot already announced. A new episode of [...] Mar 06 - Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown is set to be the go-home episode before Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show is set to be action-packed with a lot already announced. A new episode of [...]

Booker T Discusses Reports Of Ricochet Being 'Buried' In WWE

Booker T discussed concerns that Ricochet is being "buried" in WWE following a recent report that Vince McMahon has given up on pushing him. “It is a totally different place to work [WWE]. He[...] Mar 06 - Booker T discussed concerns that Ricochet is being "buried" in WWE following a recent report that Vince McMahon has given up on pushing him. “It is a totally different place to work [WWE]. He[...]

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley Gets New Leg Tattoo (Photo)

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo on her leg this week at Built 4 Speed Tattoos in Orlando, Florida. The NXT star shared photos of her new ink on her Instagram story. [...] Mar 06 - WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo on her leg this week at Built 4 Speed Tattoos in Orlando, Florida. The NXT star shared photos of her new ink on her Instagram story. [...]

Behind-The-Scenes Look At John Cena’s WWE Return (Watch)

WWE has released the latest episode of “Day Of” series, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at John Cena’s return to SmackDown on FOX a few weeks back. Cena returned in his hom[...] Mar 06 - WWE has released the latest episode of “Day Of” series, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at John Cena’s return to SmackDown on FOX a few weeks back. Cena returned in his hom[...]

Terry Funk Unable To Attend Big Event Convention In NYC

Terry Funk has been forced to cancel an appearance at the Big Event convention in New York City that will take place this weekend. PWInsider notes that he has been dealing with several health issues [...] Mar 06 - Terry Funk has been forced to cancel an appearance at the Big Event convention in New York City that will take place this weekend. PWInsider notes that he has been dealing with several health issues [...]

Possible Spoiler For Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX

According to a report from PWInsider, Jeff Hardy is backstage at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York ahead of tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Hardy has been backstage fo[...] Mar 06 - According to a report from PWInsider, Jeff Hardy is backstage at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York ahead of tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Hardy has been backstage fo[...]

WWE Confirms Edge's Return To Monday's Raw

WWE has officially confirmed that Edge is set to return to Raw following his recent attack by Randy Orton. The official WWE website posted: "In the wake of Orton’s latest strike, The Rated-R[...] Mar 06 - WWE has officially confirmed that Edge is set to return to Raw following his recent attack by Randy Orton. The official WWE website posted: "In the wake of Orton’s latest strike, The Rated-R[...]

Peter Rosenberg Is Returning To WWE

Peter Rosenberg, who formally worked for WWE as a kickoff panelist and WWE Network host is set to return to WWE. WWE issued the following announcement today: WWE today announced that popular radio[...] Mar 06 - Peter Rosenberg, who formally worked for WWE as a kickoff panelist and WWE Network host is set to return to WWE. WWE issued the following announcement today: WWE today announced that popular radio[...]

Renee Young Speaks On Being Removed From RAW Announce Team

WWE Backstage host Renee Young has admitted that she often felt like she didn't belong on the RAW commentary team. Young, 35, joined the red brand's announce team in September 2018, becoming th[...] Mar 06 - WWE Backstage host Renee Young has admitted that she often felt like she didn't belong on the RAW commentary team. Young, 35, joined the red brand's announce team in September 2018, becoming th[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Having Doubts Over Rumored WrestleMania Match

WWE Chair Vince McMahon is reportedly doubting whether to push Shayna Baszler for WrestleMania, following her appearance on Monday Night RAW. Baszler, 39, took on Kairi Sane on this week's RAW,[...] Mar 06 - WWE Chair Vince McMahon is reportedly doubting whether to push Shayna Baszler for WrestleMania, following her appearance on Monday Night RAW. Baszler, 39, took on Kairi Sane on this week's RAW,[...]

Dakota Kai, Roderick Strong And Tegan Nox Suffer Minor Injuries On Latest WWE NXT

The latest edition of the WWE NXT Injury report has revealed that several gold brand Superstars were left reeling following this week's show. In the report hosted by Matt Camp, it was revealed [...] Mar 06 - The latest edition of the WWE NXT Injury report has revealed that several gold brand Superstars were left reeling following this week's show. In the report hosted by Matt Camp, it was revealed [...]

Pacific Northwest Legend Rip Oliver Dies

Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed away at 4 PM ET. In early 2020 it was revealed tha[...] Mar 05 - Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed away at 4 PM ET. In early 2020 it was revealed tha[...]

WWE Officially Announces Steve Austin’s Return To Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to return to Monday Night Raw next week. Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on March 16 to celebrate “#316Day” at the[...] Mar 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to return to Monday Night Raw next week. Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on March 16 to celebrate “#316Day” at the[...]

AEW Announces A Big Six-Man Match For Next Week

AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Bros) vs. Joey Ja[...] Mar 05 - AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Bros) vs. Joey Ja[...]

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT After Surprise Appearance By Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020. This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew 718,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is[...] Mar 05 - AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020. This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew 718,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is[...]

WWE Reportedly Blocking AEW Stars From Appearances?

WWE is reportedly trying to prevent events from booking AEW starts that also have WWE Superstars booked. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the following: "There is an event calle[...] Mar 05 - WWE is reportedly trying to prevent events from booking AEW starts that also have WWE Superstars booked. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the following: "There is an event calle[...]

Jake Roberts Comments On His AEW Debut

As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made his debut and confronted Cody Rhodes. Jake tweeted the following about his AEW debut: “1. Thanks to [...] Mar 05 - As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made his debut and confronted Cody Rhodes. Jake tweeted the following about his AEW debut: “1. Thanks to [...]

NWO To Appear On SmackDown For “A Moment Of Bliss”

Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is reporting that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac will[...] Mar 05 - Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is reporting that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac will[...]

Teddy Hart Arrested Again

Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have been released about the charges, but last month Hart[...] Mar 05 - Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have been released about the charges, but last month Hart[...]