Terry Funk Unable To Attend Big Event Convention In NYC

Terry Funk has been forced to cancel an appearance at the Big Event convention in New York City that will take place this weekend.

PWInsider notes that he has been dealing with several health issues at the age of 75, and will not be able to travel from Amarillo, Texas to New York. Funk is reported to be very upset about missing the appearance as he feels he is letting his fans down.

He is also scheduled for an event Philadelphia, it remains unclear if he will also miss that.