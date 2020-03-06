Peter Rosenberg Is Returning To WWE

“To quote Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XII, working with WWE is the boyhood dream come true,” said Rosenberg. “I am beyond thrilled to rejoin the WWE Universe.”

WWE today announced that popular radio personality Peter Rosenberg will join the company as an analyst for its monthly pay-per-view kickoff shows beginning this Sunday, March 8 at WWE Elimination Chamber. In his new role, Rosenberg will also serve as a special correspondent for various WWE Network shows and upcoming specials.

SPOILER: These Two WWE Superstars Will Enter Last During Elimination Chamber

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, the following superstars are set to enter LAST in the chamber. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will be ready [...] Mar 06 - On tonight's episode of SmackDown, the following superstars are set to enter LAST in the chamber. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will be ready [...]

Corey Graves To Reveal Next Hall Of Fame Inductee On After The Bell

Corey Graves is set to reveal who the next inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame will be. The only thing is is that you must watch After The Bell to find o[...] Mar 06 - Corey Graves is set to reveal who the next inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame will be. The only thing is is that you must watch After The Bell to find o[...]

SPOILER: Match Added To Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is this Sunday. They added another match to the event during SmackDown before the event. Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have bee[...] Mar 06 - WWE Elimination Chamber is this Sunday. They added another match to the event during SmackDown before the event. Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have bee[...]

AJ Styles Announced To Be Special Guest For WWE Backstage This Coming Tuesday

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE's broadcasting commentary announced that AJ Styles will be a guest on WWE Backstage on this upcoming Tuesday's [...] Mar 06 - On tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE's broadcasting commentary announced that AJ Styles will be a guest on WWE Backstage on this upcoming Tuesday's [...]

Batista: On Fitness, Curbing Anxiety & Favorite Movies

Former WWE World Champion & movie star Dave Batista sat down with Collider to discuss an array of topics including his struggle with anxiety and h[...] Mar 06 - Former WWE World Champion & movie star Dave Batista sat down with Collider to discuss an array of topics including his struggle with anxiety and h[...]

Matches & Segments Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown is set to be the go-home episode before Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show is set to be action-packe[...] Mar 06 - Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown is set to be the go-home episode before Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show is set to be action-packe[...]

Booker T Discusses Reports Of Ricochet Being 'Buried' In WWE

Booker T discussed concerns that Ricochet is being "buried" in WWE following a recent report that Vince McMahon has given up on pushing him. &ldquo[...] Mar 06 - Booker T discussed concerns that Ricochet is being "buried" in WWE following a recent report that Vince McMahon has given up on pushing him. &ldquo[...]

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley Gets New Leg Tattoo (Photo)

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo on her leg this week at Built 4 Speed Tattoos in Orlando, Florida. The NXT star sha[...] Mar 06 - WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo on her leg this week at Built 4 Speed Tattoos in Orlando, Florida. The NXT star sha[...]

Behind-The-Scenes Look At John Cena’s WWE Return (Watch)

WWE has released the latest episode of “Day Of” series, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at John Cena’s return to SmackDown [...] Mar 06 - WWE has released the latest episode of “Day Of” series, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at John Cena’s return to SmackDown [...]

Terry Funk Unable To Attend Big Event Convention In NYC

Terry Funk has been forced to cancel an appearance at the Big Event convention in New York City that will take place this weekend. PWInsider notes th[...] Mar 06 - Terry Funk has been forced to cancel an appearance at the Big Event convention in New York City that will take place this weekend. PWInsider notes th[...]

Possible Spoiler For Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX

According to a report from PWInsider, Jeff Hardy is backstage at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York ahead of tonight’s episode of Friday Ni[...] Mar 06 - According to a report from PWInsider, Jeff Hardy is backstage at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York ahead of tonight’s episode of Friday Ni[...]

WWE Confirms Edge's Return To Monday's Raw

WWE has officially confirmed that Edge is set to return to Raw following his recent attack by Randy Orton. The official WWE website posted: "In th[...] Mar 06 - WWE has officially confirmed that Edge is set to return to Raw following his recent attack by Randy Orton. The official WWE website posted: "In th[...]

Peter Rosenberg Is Returning To WWE

Peter Rosenberg, who formally worked for WWE as a kickoff panelist and WWE Network host is set to return to WWE. WWE issued the following announcemen[...] Mar 06 - Peter Rosenberg, who formally worked for WWE as a kickoff panelist and WWE Network host is set to return to WWE. WWE issued the following announcemen[...]

Renee Young Speaks On Being Removed From RAW Announce Team

WWE Backstage host Renee Young has admitted that she often felt like she didn't belong on the RAW commentary team. Young, 35, joined the red br[...] Mar 06 - WWE Backstage host Renee Young has admitted that she often felt like she didn't belong on the RAW commentary team. Young, 35, joined the red br[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Having Doubts Over Rumored WrestleMania Match

WWE Chair Vince McMahon is reportedly doubting whether to push Shayna Baszler for WrestleMania, following her appearance on Monday Night RAW. B[...] Mar 06 - WWE Chair Vince McMahon is reportedly doubting whether to push Shayna Baszler for WrestleMania, following her appearance on Monday Night RAW. B[...]

Dakota Kai, Roderick Strong And Tegan Nox Suffer Minor Injuries On Latest WWE NXT

The latest edition of the WWE NXT Injury report has revealed that several gold brand Superstars were left reeling following this week's show. I[...] Mar 06 - The latest edition of the WWE NXT Injury report has revealed that several gold brand Superstars were left reeling following this week's show. I[...]

Pacific Northwest Legend Rip Oliver Dies

Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed [...] Mar 05 - Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed [...]

WWE Officially Announces Steve Austin’s Return To Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to return to Monday Night Raw next week. Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on [...] Mar 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to return to Monday Night Raw next week. Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on [...]

AEW Announces A Big Six-Man Match For Next Week

AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The D[...] Mar 05 - AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The D[...]

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT After Surprise Appearance By Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020. This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network[...] Mar 05 - AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020. This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network[...]

WWE Reportedly Blocking AEW Stars From Appearances?

WWE is reportedly trying to prevent events from booking AEW starts that also have WWE Superstars booked. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newslette[...] Mar 05 - WWE is reportedly trying to prevent events from booking AEW starts that also have WWE Superstars booked. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newslette[...]

Jake Roberts Comments On His AEW Debut

As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made his debut and confronted Cody Rhodes. Jake tweeted the foll[...] Mar 05 - As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made his debut and confronted Cody Rhodes. Jake tweeted the foll[...]

NWO To Appear On SmackDown For “A Moment Of Bliss”

Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is re[...] Mar 05 - Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is re[...]

Teddy Hart Arrested Again

Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have be[...] Mar 05 - Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have be[...]