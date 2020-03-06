Renee Young Speaks On Being Removed From RAW Announce Team

WWE Backstage host Renee Young has admitted that she often felt like she didn't belong on the RAW commentary team.

Young, 35, joined the red brand's announce team in September 2018, becoming the first female full-time commentator in the show's history, but left the position the following year.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia's podcast, the Candian presenter said:

"I wanted to be like I belong here, I earned this spot. This should be my spot. But, I kept hearing the background chatter, like 'Why is this woman calling the matches? She's never been in the ring. What's she going to bring to the table?' "There was a ton of support, like an immense amount of support. That was really, really cool, but you tend to be like I want to listen to what the negative people are saying because I'm feeling insecure about it, and they're probably right. It's hard not to feel weird out there.

The Backstage host added that WWE kept her on the role longer than she thought she'd last, but was pleased to be dismissed from the announce desk.

"I was up for the challenge and I really wanted to make it awesome," Young noted. "Like, I really wanted to make it succeed. You get down on yourself and you're waiting to get the call from the office saying we're not doing this anymore. They let me stay out there a lot longer than I thought they were going to. It was nice to feel like I got a good opportunity. But honestly, I was relieved to stop doing it."

Young now serves as the host of WWE Backstage, which airs each Tuesday at 11PM EST.