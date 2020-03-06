Vince McMahon Reportedly Having Doubts Over Rumored WrestleMania Match

WWE Chair Vince McMahon is reportedly doubting whether to push Shayna Baszler for WrestleMania, following her appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Baszler, 39, took on Kairi Sane on this week's RAW, who replaced Asuka in the match due to the Empress of Tomorrow suffering a sprained wrist.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on McMahon's reaction to the match, and speculated whether this could impact the WrestleMania 36 card.

He said: "There was negativity and uncertainty regarding McMahon’s reaction to Baszler’s match with Kairi Sane on Raw not getting the desired reaction and Baszler not coming off like a WrestleMania headliner."

Bazler remains the odds-on-favorite to win this Sunday's Women's Elimination Chamber match, where the victor will earn a shot at RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take this Sunday, March 8, at the Wells Fargo Center, and will air live on the WWE Network.

In addition to the Women's Chamber match, a tag-team Chamber match will determine the SmackDown Tag Team titles, whilst the Intercontinental, United States and RAW Tag Team titles will also be defended at the Pay Per View.