Dakota Kai, Roderick Strong And Tegan Nox Suffer Minor Injuries On Latest WWE NXT

The latest edition of the WWE NXT Injury report has revealed that several gold brand Superstars were left reeling following this week's show.

In the report hosted by Matt Camp, it was revealed that Tegan Nox suffered bruises and contusions following her Steel Cage match loss to Dakota Kai, and her status is "day to day."

Despite winning the match, thanks to an assist by Raquel Gonzalez, Kai suffered bruises on her back and contusions and is also listed as day to day.

Roderick Strong is also listed as day to day, after suffering lacerations on his back from a Kendo Stick-wielding Velveteen Dream, who would defeat Strong in their Steel Cage main event.

It should be noted that sometimes the injuries featured on the NXT report are part of the storylines, though there is no word on if any of these Superstars will miss any shows.