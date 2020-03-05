Pacific Northwest Legend Rip Oliver Dies
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2020
Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away.
The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed away at 4 PM ET. In early 2020 it was revealed that Oliver had entered into hospice care due to end-stage heart failure health issues, and likely died as a result of this.
"Pacific Northwest legendary wrestler Rip Oliver went to be with the Lord today at 4 p.m (Eastern Standard Time). May the good Lord comfort his widow and three children, family & close friends. Rip is no longer suffering but we are deeply saddened by this news"
In Pacific Northwest Wrestling (PNW), he set a record for holding the NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship more than anyone. Oliver also had many titles in tag team competition, holding the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship and the NWA Canadian Tag Team Championship a combined 18 times.
Oliver also worked in the World Wrestling Federation as an enhancement talent.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/61980/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 05
Mar 05 - Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed [...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to return to Monday Night Raw next week. Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on [...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The D[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020. This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - WWE is reportedly trying to prevent events from booking AEW starts that also have WWE Superstars booked. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newslette[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made his debut and confronted Cody Rhodes. Jake tweeted the foll[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is re[...]
Mar 05 Teddy Hart Arrested Again Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have be[...]
Mar 05 - Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have be[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - Psycho Sid Vicious was set to take part in WrestleCon during Wrestlemania 36 week. The star was going to wrestle and take part in a softball game call[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - Vince McMahon has a habit of changing the script prior to a show’s taping, and that’s what happened during this past Monday’s episod[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - AEW star Darby Allin after his main event appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite. In the finale of the show which emanated from the 1stBa[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - Former WWE star Ryback Reeves has predicted that John Cena will defeat the Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. On last week's SmackDown, Cena ret[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - During a recent interview with Dave Spenser for the Sitting Ringside podcast, Scott Steiner once again blasted Triple H and the WWE Hall of Fame. [...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - Reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may only make a handful of TV appearances a year, but the Beast Incarnate did recently find himself mentioned in a [...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - The WWE's recent roster meeting about the Coronavirus wasn't all that useful, according to PW Insider's Mike Johnson. The meeting, which took p[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to Roman Reigns, ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg, 53, [...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - Former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Jillian Hall has given birth to a baby girl. On Instagram, Hall, 39, said described the child, whom she[...]
Mar 05
Mar 05 - WWE Backstage which airs on FS1, suffered it's worst viewing figures of all time this week, as just 18,000 fans tuned in to the hour-long episode.&nbs[...]
Mar 04 WWE NXT Quick Results (3/4/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Mauro Ranallo announces that Beth Phoenix is not on the announce team this week du[...]
Mar 04 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Mauro Ranallo announces that Beth Phoenix is not on the announce team this week du[...]
Mar 04 AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/4/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley comes to the ring and talks about defeating[...]
Mar 04 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley comes to the ring and talks about defeating[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle will defend the NXT Tag Team[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Ortiz vs. Cody *Jurassic [...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new stable officially formed following the match between PAC and Best Friends member Chuck Taylor. Th[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the official rules for the special “Blood &a[...]
Mar 04
Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts made a surprise appearance by interrupting &ldquo[...]