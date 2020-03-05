Pacific Northwest Legend Rip Oliver Dies

Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away.

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed away at 4 PM ET. In early 2020 it was revealed that Oliver had entered into hospice care due to end-stage heart failure health issues, and likely died as a result of this.

‪"Pacific Northwest legendary wrestler Rip Oliver went to be with the Lord today at 4 p.m (Eastern Standard Time). May the good Lord comfort his widow and three children, family & close friends. Rip is no longer suffering but we are deeply saddened by this news‬"

In Pacific Northwest Wrestling (PNW), he set a record for holding the NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship more than anyone. Oliver also had many titles in tag team competition, holding the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship and the NWA Canadian Tag Team Championship a combined 18 times.

Oliver also worked in the World Wrestling Federation as an enhancement talent.