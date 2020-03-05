AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT After Surprise Appearance By Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew 718,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the previous week’s show that did 717,000. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the same rating as last week.

AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 906,000 viewers, which is up from the show last week that did 865,000. The show scored a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from the previous 0.30.

What show did you enjoy more this week?