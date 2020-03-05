Jake Roberts Comments On His AEW Debut

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“1. Thanks to DDP. 2. Thanks to AEW for opportunity 3. Thanks to JAKE for not giving up on sobriety that was so hard. WOW one of the greatest moments in my life.”

Jake tweeted the following about his AEW debut:

As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made his debut and confronted Cody Rhodes.

Pacific Northwest Legend Rip Oliver Dies

Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed [...] Mar 05 - Pacific Northwest wrestling legend Rip Oliver has sadly passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that Oliver passed [...]

WWE Officially Announces Steve Austin’s Return To Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to return to Monday Night Raw next week. Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on [...] Mar 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to return to Monday Night Raw next week. Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on [...]

AEW Announces A Big Six-Man Match For Next Week

AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The D[...] Mar 05 - AEW has announced another six-man match for next week's AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The match will see The D[...]

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT After Surprise Appearance By Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020. This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network[...] Mar 05 - AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for the 10th straight week with a perfect score sheet for 2020. This week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network[...]

WWE Reportedly Blocking AEW Stars From Appearances?

WWE is reportedly trying to prevent events from booking AEW starts that also have WWE Superstars booked. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newslette[...] Mar 05 - WWE is reportedly trying to prevent events from booking AEW starts that also have WWE Superstars booked. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newslette[...]

NWO To Appear On SmackDown For “A Moment Of Bliss”

Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is re[...] Mar 05 - Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX. The official WWE website is re[...]

Teddy Hart Arrested Again

Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have be[...] Mar 05 - Teddy Hart is once again facing legal trouble. The wrestler was arrested again on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. No details have be[...]

Why Psycho Sid Vicious Was Pulled From WrestleCon

Psycho Sid Vicious was set to take part in WrestleCon during Wrestlemania 36 week. The star was going to wrestle and take part in a softball game call[...] Mar 05 - Psycho Sid Vicious was set to take part in WrestleCon during Wrestlemania 36 week. The star was going to wrestle and take part in a softball game call[...]

Vince McMahon Ripped Up RAW Script Prior To Show

Vince McMahon has a habit of changing the script prior to a show’s taping, and that’s what happened during this past Monday’s episod[...] Mar 05 - Vince McMahon has a habit of changing the script prior to a show’s taping, and that’s what happened during this past Monday’s episod[...]

AEW Star Hospitalized Following Dynamite Appearance

AEW star Darby Allin after his main event appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite. In the finale of the show which emanated from the 1stBa[...] Mar 05 - AEW star Darby Allin after his main event appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite. In the finale of the show which emanated from the 1stBa[...]

Ryback: John Cena Will Defeat The Fiend At WrestleMania 36

Former WWE star Ryback Reeves has predicted that John Cena will defeat the Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. On last week's SmackDown, Cena ret[...] Mar 05 - Former WWE star Ryback Reeves has predicted that John Cena will defeat the Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. On last week's SmackDown, Cena ret[...]

Scott Steiner Blasts Triple H And WWE HOF

During a recent interview with Dave Spenser for the Sitting Ringside podcast, Scott Steiner once again blasted Triple H and the WWE Hall of Fame. [...] Mar 05 - During a recent interview with Dave Spenser for the Sitting Ringside podcast, Scott Steiner once again blasted Triple H and the WWE Hall of Fame. [...]

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Officially Exists In The MARVEL Universe

Reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may only make a handful of TV appearances a year, but the Beast Incarnate did recently find himself mentioned in a [...] Mar 05 - Reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may only make a handful of TV appearances a year, but the Beast Incarnate did recently find himself mentioned in a [...]

More Details Emerge On WWE's Backstage Meeting Over Coronavirus

The WWE's recent roster meeting about the Coronavirus wasn't all that useful, according to PW Insider's Mike Johnson. The meeting, which took p[...] Mar 05 - The WWE's recent roster meeting about the Coronavirus wasn't all that useful, according to PW Insider's Mike Johnson. The meeting, which took p[...]

Goldberg: I'm Gonna Rip Roman Reigns' Face Off!

WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to Roman Reigns, ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg, 53, [...] Mar 05 - WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to Roman Reigns, ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg, 53, [...]

Former WWE Divas Champion Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Jillian Hall has given birth to a baby girl. On Instagram, Hall, 39, said described the child, whom she[...] Mar 05 - Former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Jillian Hall has given birth to a baby girl. On Instagram, Hall, 39, said described the child, whom she[...]

WWE Backstage Suffers Lowest Viewership In Show's History

WWE Backstage which airs on FS1, suffered it's worst viewing figures of all time this week, as just 18,000 fans tuned in to the hour-long episode.&nbs[...] Mar 05 - WWE Backstage which airs on FS1, suffered it's worst viewing figures of all time this week, as just 18,000 fans tuned in to the hour-long episode.&nbs[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (3/4/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Mauro Ranallo announces that Beth Phoenix is not on the announce team this week du[...] Mar 04 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Mauro Ranallo announces that Beth Phoenix is not on the announce team this week du[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/4/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley comes to the ring and talks about defeating[...] Mar 04 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley comes to the ring and talks about defeating[...]

WWE NXT: Another Championship Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle will defend the NXT Tag Team[...] Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle will defend the NXT Tag Team[...]

AEW Dynamite: Three Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Ortiz vs. Cody *Jurassic [...] Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Ortiz vs. Cody *Jurassic [...]

AEW Dynamite: New Stable Officially Forms

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new stable officially formed following the match between PAC and Best Friends member Chuck Taylor. Th[...] Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new stable officially formed following the match between PAC and Best Friends member Chuck Taylor. Th[...]

AEW Dynamite: Official Rules For “Blood & Guts” To Be Announced Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the official rules for the special “Blood &a[...] Mar 04 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the official rules for the special “Blood &a[...]