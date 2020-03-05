NWO To Appear On SmackDown For “A Moment Of Bliss”

Ahead of their upcoming induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, NWO are set to appear this week on SmackDown on FOX.

The official WWE website is reporting that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac will be guests on “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss.

NWO will enter the Hall of Fame this year alongside The Bella Twins, Batista and JBL.

WWE has stacked the card for tomorrow's SmackDown, with the following taking place:

- Lacey Evans and Naomi vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

- Tag team gauntlet match - Miz and Morrison, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and The New Day

- Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House.